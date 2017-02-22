The ability to wade through volumes of data, and quickly identify misinformation to make sound business decisions, is crucial to the success of any organization. Critical Thinking: Judgement and Decision Making in the Information Age helps leaders separate fact from fiction- allowing them to focus on the data vital to the success of their business. In this three-day program, Faculty Director Levitin teaches executives “how to distinguish misinformation, pseudo-facts, distortions, and outright lies from reliable information.” Participants will learn to see through visual manipulations of data, question how data is collected, reported, and held. They will understand how to avoid the brain’s mind traps, and learn Levitin’s Seven Steps Toward Better Critical Thinking.

“This program is a hands-on work out for your brain. You’ll use real-life examples, business case studies, and data from your own company to build analysis skills and give you and your company a unique competitive edge,” says Levitin.

“In a time of increasing misinformation, we are excited to offer a program that helps identify reliable data in order to make sound business decisions,” says Mike Rielly, CEO of UC Berkeley Executive Education. “We are thrilled Dr. Daniel Levitin is joining us to share his knowledge and expertise in the area of critical thinking and decision making,” adds Rielly.

Dr. Daniel Levitin is Dean of the College of Social Sciences at the Minerva Schools at KGI, the James McGill Professor of psychology and behavioral neuroscience at McGill University, and was recently named Distinguished Faculty Fellow at the Haas School of Business. He has written extensively, both in scientific journals and mainstream press, and has appeared frequently on national media, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Fox News Channel, PBS Newshour, and various NPR programs.

Dr. Levitin is the author of the #1 best-seller This Is Your Brain On Music (Dutton/Penguin, 2006), which was published in nineteen languages and spent more than one year on the New York Times Bestseller list. His second book, The World in Six Songs (Dutton/Penguin, 2008) hit the bestseller lists in its first week of release. His next book was another #1 best-seller, The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload (Dutton/Penguin 2014). His newest book is currently an international best-seller, A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age (Dutton 2016) and is being re-released in paperback on March 6 under the new title Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era.