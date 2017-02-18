DirectMail.com™ (http://www.DirectMail.com), a recognized leader in data-driven solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced a new partnership with Mindfire Studio to provide new marketing automation capabilities that will fully integrated direct mail, digital, email and social media marketing.

As the adoption of marketing automation continues to grow rapidly among marketers, print and marketing service providers have tapped into the power of MindFire Studio technology in order to grow their revenue by offering high-profit marketing services and build deeper relationships with their clients.

The new capabilities in MindFire Studio enable print and marketing service providers to further differentiate themselves by offering unique services that meet their clients’ most sophisticated marketing needs. This new solution will allow marketers to implement fully integrated trigger based campaigns to support acquisition, retention and ongoing CRM programs. Additionally, these campaigns integrate and automate coordinated email, direct mail, social media, targeted digital display and mobile marketing efforts.

Campaigns are managed through an enhanced User Interface and Contact Profile View, and provides the ability to create fully-customized Reporting Dashboards. Built into the platform is a seamless integration with any third-party applications using Cloud Connect, improved email deliverability with Email Preview and Spam Analysis Reports.

“We have significantly increased our strategic offering by developing and deploying multi-channel marketing campaigns that integrate print with other digital channels to improve marketing results. Our technology and data solutions offering continues to expand to stay on the forefront of a quickly evolving marketing landscape and to meet client demand,” stated Price Anderson, VP of Sales and Marketing at DirectMail.com.

About DirectMail.com

DirectMail.com, headquartered in metropolitan Washington, D.C., is an industry leader offering Agency and Creative Services, Analytics, Data Products and Technology, Digital Marketing, and Production services. For over 40 years, DirectMail.com's unique GeoInsight Engine and Intelligent Marketing Process have grown clients' market share by applying strategies proven to increase customer and donor acquisition and retention. Staffed by over 250 marketing and digital professionals, DirectMail.com's proprietary data, business intelligence technology and segmentation products fuel the marketing and CRM efforts of the nation's leading brands and fundraisers, consistently improving results and achieving a positive ROI. For more information about DirectMail.com, please visit us at DirectMail.com, call 1-888-690-2252, or join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter

About MindFireInc

MindFireInc’s (http://www.mindfireinc.com) innovative new marketing automation software, MindFire Studio, is an easy-to-use drag-and-drop application that allows print and marketing professionals to create highly personalized marketing workflows, orchestrate direct mail, email, mobile and social media, automate drip-and-nurture sequences, and track performance with comprehensive analytics.

MindFireInc is proud to have been named by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing software companies in the United States for two consecutive years.

Thousands of clients across two dozen countries worldwide depend on MindFireInc’s powerful automated marketing platform, comprehensive customer training, and unmatched customer service to manage tens of thousands of cross-media marketing campaigns annually.

