Photographed, produced and styled by Laspata DeCaro, the campaign was shot throughout Los Angeles, from the skate parks of Venice Beach and the gritty sidewalks of downtown LA, to the bougainvillea-lined boulevards of Santa Monica and the fringes of the Hollywood Hills.

Americana’s Spring Book is direct-mailed to 130,000 targeted households. The images are being featured in national and regional print ads in publications such as The New York Times, T-Styles magazine and The World Journal newspaper, as well as in various digital media such as nyt.com. The campaign is also being shown prominently throughout the season on Americana’s website, americanamanhasset.com and featured on all Americana social media outlets.

In conjunction with the still images, Americana Manhasset has debuted a short film, also entitled, “Taking it to the Street” which stars Grace Hartzel, William Los and a cast of unique characters, from an LA muscle-man to a blue-haired eccentric and a bigger-than-life drag queen. The street is literally the catwalk in this video, which celebrates the confidence and individuality of street style and captures the young, cool, energetic spirit of the campaign. Set to a face-paced, urban beat, the piece will be featured in digital advertising as well as front and center on Americana’s website.

“The streets of LA provided just the right vibe for this campaign,” said Charles DeCaro. “We took inspiration from Bill Cunningham’s famous quote, ‘The best fashion show is definitely on the street. Always has been, and always will be.’ This declaration seems especially relevant this season, with designers borrowing more than ever from street style and emphasizing a kind of casual, creative aesthetic. As always, while we had a clear editorial voice and a strong vision for this campaign, it is the fashion and the designers’ messages that remain the focus. We shoot an appropriate image for each brand, from Hermès, Gucci and Céline to Tory Burch, Theory and Zimmermann, but each photograph also works as part of the whole.”

Americana Manhasset is a premier collection of over 60 fine shops, including Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Ermenegildo Zegna, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bottega Veneta, Hirshleifers, Ralph Lauren, London Jewelers and more, all within a unique outdoor environment designed by renowned architect Peter Marino and landscape designer Oehme van Sweden. Americana Manhasset offers a complimentary Personal Shopping Service, a remarkable luxury fashion and gift resource. Located on Long Island’s beautiful North Shore, Americana Manhasset is 20 miles from Manhattan and 50 miles from the Hamptons.

