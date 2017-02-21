With the launch of the Life -Sciences division, Treximo will pair its $200M operational capacity with its strategic internal leadership to provide clients with best in class, results-based consulting and project management in areas affecting quality and operational management. With office locations in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, California and England, Treximo’s strategic consulting operation supports clients nationally and globally, with project deployments in Asia, Europe, Australia and the Americas.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this exciting time with Treximo. The operational supremacy that Treximo has proven in its project deployment, execution and cost, coupled with subject matter expertise for life -science services, makes Treximo the best-positioned life -science service organization for optimal value to our clients.” – Mark Sydnor

