The evening will feature emcee and keynote speaker Rosalind Wiseman, internationally recognized author and educator whose book inspired the movie Mean Girls. Rosalind will share her message on supporting the emotional and physical wellbeing of children and teens. “We always talk about it takes a village to raise a child but sometimes that can seem like just a slogan. PEN's partnership with BVSD and our larger community is the village in action. For that reason, it is imperative to support PEN’s critical role and contributions in our community.”

PEN will honor Stanley Garnet, District Attorney for Colorado’s Twentieth Judicial District, as this year’s community hero. In addition to being a longstanding supporter of PEN, Mr. Garnet works to create a safe community through his juvenile diversion program and proactive stance on ensuring immigrant safety. He is an inspiration and it is truly an honor to acknowledge his commitment to the health and safety of our community.

The organizers hope to bring additional understanding of the organization’s programs and inspire attendees to make a difference in their community. Shelly Mahon, Ph.D. and Executive Director shared, “Our work is about providing education, support and resources that help parents face the normal and challenging aspects of raising children. We create a context for conversations around important issues to take place. There is nothing that really compares to the love and deep desire parents have for their child to be healthy and happy.”

“This is an event to bring together businesses, schools, community organizations, professionals, and parents who believe that families need the support and resources we provide. As our primary fundraiser this year, those who attend and sponsor this event make a big impact on the lives of families,’ said Paula Nelson, founder of PEN.

Current event sponsors include Premier Members Credit Union, Centennial Peaks Hospital, Then Nelson Family Foundation, Girls Leadership Institute, Victoria Hamilton, Left Hand Brewery, Upstart Kombucha, and Idella Wines, and Hazel’s Beverage World. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit http://www.ParentEngagementNetwork.org to learn more.

Tickets to There’s No Place Like Home are $125 per single seat or $1000 per table of 10. To register for the event visit http://www.pengala-2017.eventbrite.com.

###

With almost 16 years of experience serving 31,000 Boulder County parents in raising happy and healthy youth, PEN's mission is to engage, educate, and empower parents. Originally a grassroots parent organization, PEN became a non-profit in 2009. While PEN secures 100% of its own funding, they have a strong and thriving partnership with the Boulder Valley School District. The goal of this partnership is to increase parent engagement in schools, protect children from risks, and build youth up to meet their full potential. PEN’s strengths are in building foundational parenting skills in areas such as personal awareness, child and adolescent development, communication and relationship building, and more by promoting the social, emotional and mental well-being of youth and families. They train volunteers and parent leaders to assist families in being positive and resourceful. Visit http://penbv.org for more information.