Largest Trampoline Park in Louisville opens Saturday

Altitude Louisville Trampoline Park, the largest trampoline park in Louisville, is opening this Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 9am.

The 41,000-square foot indoor trampoline park offers multiple jumping activities including sports and fitness programs, competitive jumping, and just plain, old-fashioned jumping fun.

“With our large party rooms and plenty of in-park party areas, we see Altitude Louisville Trampoline Park becoming a favorite destination for birthday parties, corporate outings, and school events,” said owner, Chuck Hall. “Altitude Louisville is a new entertainment option for groups and individuals looking to experience active fun in the South End. It is our hope that parents will appreciate a local destination for entertainment in a safe and clean environment.”

The indoor park includes a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Foam Pits, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, as well as a huge Main Court. Altitude Louisville offers state of the art equipment and high-energy entertainment at affordable prices for families. “Altitude Louisville Trampoline Park places a sharp focus on providing a safe, clean, family friendly environment that will set our park apart,” said Hall.

Doors open Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 9am. You can preorder your jump passes and reserve your jump time by visiting http://www.altitudelouisville.com.

Altitude Louisville is located at:

4420 Dixie Highway

Suite 220

Louisville, KY 40216

502-449-9952

http://www.altitudelouisville.com

Operating Hours:

Mon - Thu 10:00am - 9:00pm

Friday 10:00am - 11:00pm

Saturday 9:00am - 11:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Altitude Louisville is an exciting addition to the city's entertainment mix and is open year-round, rain or shine. Altitude Trampoline Park's equipment is fully manufactured in the USA with safety in mind. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) certified parks. ASTM creates the highest standards for safety in the industry, which sets Altitude apart from many other parks in the industry. For more information, contact: Chuck Hall at 502-499-9952