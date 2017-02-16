NSF International and ISMS Solutions are expanding their partnership to help organizations successfully attain the requirements of multiple information security standards through a single service. This partnership offers organizations full-service information security consulting and verification services.

In order to conduct business with the federal government, federal contractors are required to meet numerous standards and requirements. These requirements now include multiple information security standards and guidelines. Additionally, many private organizations are voluntarily adopting these same information security requirements to ensure the safety of their supply chains, consumer databases, brand images and intellectual property assets.

NSF International and ISMS Solutions have partnered to expand their service offerings. These services include a proprietary software platform, on-site consulting and cutting-edge technology that help organizations develop, implement and verify compliance with the multiple information security requirements and platforms they seek to meet.

“In evolving business practices, sending data and information that can be proprietary or sensitive to organizations is becoming more commonplace, which increases the potential for added security risks,” said Tom Chestnut, Senior Vice President, NSF International. “The strength in the partnership between NSF International and ISMS Solutions is that businesses and organizations can receive full-service information security consulting, implementation and verification services from two trusted organizations through a single service.”

NSF International and ISMS Solutions originally partnered to create NSF Conformance Works, the first risk and compliance tool designed to help organizations and their supply chains assess their conformance to the new requirements of the revised quality standard, ISO 9001:2015.

“ISMS Solutions and NSF International are leaders in their industries, making this expansion a great asset to companies looking to verify that they meet information security standards,” said Jason Clark, Chief Executive Officer of ISMS Solutions. “Our partnership provides organizations expertise in consulting and compliance to multiple information security requirements.”

For more information on these security systems services, NSF Conformance Works or the partnership between NSF International and ISMS Solutions, visit http://www.nsf.org or contact Kevin Hall at conformanceworks(at)nsf(dot)org.

About NSF International: NSF International is a global independent organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment (nsf.org). Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 165 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

About ISMS Solutions: ISMS Solutions is the only management consulting firm that employs a holistic, organized approach to addressing governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) strategy and implementation. The ISMS Solutions team of compliance experts collaborate with clients to customize, implement and automate standards and processes that meet or exceed international certification standards set by many of the standard organizations. With our proprietary SaaS platform, Conformance Works, clients can easily and seamlessly manage customized risk and compliance initiatives across their organizations, as well as their vendors and other associated companies.