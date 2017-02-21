Today Nexstar Digital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced the launch of its Mass² brand, a premium provider of multi-screen digital advertising offering high-quality video, native, and display activations.

As part of Nexstar's digital businesses family, Mass² has access to a large amount of quality inventory, which allows the company to deliver substantial reach for top brands, agencies and network demand partners. Mass² has a proprietary infrastructure actively connected to multiple inventory sources – most uniquely, Nexstar’s network of local broadcast stations and digital publishers, along with their proprietary audiences.

“Our team has decades of experience executing industry-leading campaigns and are proven experts in programmatic operations,” said Jonathan Silverstein, SVP, Head of Digital Media Businesses of Nexstar Digital. “We felt it was time to take this part of our business to the next level, giving it a brand that communicated the speed, scale and expertise that it delivers every day.”

Nexstar’s owned and operated network and first-party data sets Mass² apart from its competitors and eliminates any barriers brands have to engaged audiences. Mass² activates quickly and efficiently – within hours, not days – to deliver a quality product every time.

“We continually gather data throughout all of our campaigns, so when our demand partners come to us looking to activate immediately, we already have an established foundation built on data,” said Marika Roque, VP, Digital Media Activation for Nexstar Digital. “We are able to target the right audience on the right platform at the right time.”

Mass² works with top-ranked comScore clients to create unique activations for world-class brands across a variety of verticals. Mass² offers solutions across devices, including desktop video and display (including native), mobile video and display (including in-app video), and connected TV app video, including full-episode player streaming sites and set-top box.

For more information on Mass², visit http://www.mass2.com.

About Nexstar Digital LLC

Nexstar Digital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), offers media companies and advertisers a comprehensive suite of leading digital solutions and services focused on optimizing audience targeting, user engagement and the overall performance of online, mobile and multimedia content and marketing campaigns. Nexstar Digital’s enterprise-class publishing platforms, mobile video monetization technology and professional digital agency services deliver powerful digital advertising and content monetization solutions to clients across the United States. Nexstar Digital products include Lin Digital, Tactive (powered by Lin Digital), Mass², HYFN, Dedicated Media, Lakana, Yashi and Kixer. For more information, please visit http://www.nexstar.tv/digital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements include information preceded by, followed by, or that includes the words "guidance," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," or similar expressions. For these statements, Nexstar claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication, concerning, among other things, future financial performance, including changes in net revenue, cash flow and operating expenses, involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, including the impact of changes in national and regional economies, the ability to service and refinance our outstanding debt, successful integration of acquired television stations and digital businesses (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions), pricing fluctuations in local and national advertising, future regulatory actions and conditions in the television stations' operating areas, competition from others in the broadcast television markets, volatility in programming costs, the effects of governmental regulation of broadcasting, industry consolidation, technological developments and major world news events. Nexstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication might not occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see Nexstar’s other filings with the SEC.