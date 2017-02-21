"Coconut water is an ideal beverage for those who want to refresh and replenish and who better to demonstrate that than athletes who are competing in often extreme conditions," said Diane Roy, president and general manager of Aurantiaca USA LLC.

Obrigado Premium 100 Percent Pure Coconut Water today announced its partnership with pro beach volleyball player Brooke Sweat. She and her former partner Lauren Fendrick, who also has a partnership with Obrigado, competed on the U.S. team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and both continue to compete on the pro circuit.

“Hydration is really important, particularly as a beach volleyball player,” said Sweat. “I love the benefits I get from drinking Obrigado. It’s naturally high in potassium and low in sodium and calories, so it’s a great alternative to sports drinks. It really helps me to perform at my highest level and I’m looking forward to this partnership.”

Obrigado is all-natural, never from concentrate, has no added sugar or preservatives, and is strictly non-GMO. The company owns its own farms in Bahia, Brazil where it grows its trees and each tree has a barcode for complete traceability. To ensure the freshest taste Obrigado uses a patented extraction method that prevents air and light – which can alter the taste – from touching the coconut water. The company is also committed to the planet with a goal of zero waste.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with pro beach volleyball,” said Diane Roy, president and general manager of Aurantiaca USA LLC, the company that brings Obrigado to the U.S. “Coconut water is an ideal beverage for those who want to refresh and replenish and who better to demonstrate that than athletes who are competing in often extreme conditions. We think this is a great fit for Obrigado and will be beneficial to both us and the athletes.”

About Obrigado

Obrigado premium 100 percent pure coconut water is coconut water in its purest state. The company is committed to providing quality coconut water while respecting the environment, combining advanced processes and sustainable practices from tree to bottle. Obrigado is sourced from young, green coconuts grown in the Northeast region of Brazil, including its own farms in the state of Bahia where each tree has a unique bar code for traceability and quality. Obrigado is brought to the U.S. by Aurantiaca USA LLC, an affiliate of Grupo Aurantiaca LLC. For more information about Obrigado, visit obrigadonatural.com.