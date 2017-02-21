Rated the #1 Resort in Destin by U.S. News and World Report, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is the perfect destination for a spring break family getaway.

Complimentary daily activities, weekly events and friendly competitions are part of a new family-focused programming initiative for 2017 spring break announced by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The resort’s plans will span a five-week period coinciding with spring breaks throughout the Southeast from March 11 through April 10.

“We wanted to take a more positive and family-friendly approach to spring break and inform potential visitors that Sandestin and South Walton are great places to have a wholesome and fun spring vacation,” said Robert Kallmeyer, resort director of operations. “Every day, the resort will have significant programming with the majority of it being absolutely free. Plus, the Village will offer nightly events they typically offer in the summer and other select times of the year. Sandestin is the place to be for family spring break vacations in 2017.”

Some of the weekly free resort guest activities at the 2,400-acre resort will include: beach yoga, daily ice cream social, putt putt challenges, sand castle building, magic shows, beach volleyball tournaments, family cooking classes, family fishing tournaments, putt putt challenges, pick-up basketball games, Live Music Fridays and more. The guest favorite event for purchase will include the weekly Tuesday night Luaus. Two brand new events the Sandestin activities team is adding to this year’s lineup are Legendary Street Soccer and Doll Fashion Show Contests.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will offer nightly events for spring break March 19 through April 6 including: Sunday Night Cinema, Hydroflight Mondays, Boomin’ Tuesdays with fireworks over the bay, Wednesday Night Concerts and Magical Thursdays.

Visitors can plan their 2017 Spring Break now and receive a free night with the purchase of three or more nights. For more information, go to Sandestin.com/SB2017 or call 855.902.2745. Use promo code: SPRING. Offer is good for travel from March 3 - May 25, 2017.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring more than 1,250 South Walton vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.

