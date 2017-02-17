The Grey & Black Advantage is the first-of-its-kind, a Cybersecurity Program that is sustainable and affordable.

Greyline Solutions LLC (“Greyline”) and Gotham Security (“Gotham”) are announcing the “Grey & Black Advantage” a package of services designed for alternative asset managers and traditional investment advisers. The Grey & Black Advantage includes the continuous cybersecurity components necessary for SEC compliance including, among other components, detailed risk and vulnerability assessments as well as customized written information security policies (WISP), security awareness training and phishing. The Grey & Black Advantage is designed to match the needs of the market by offering a product that is tailored to meeting the regulatory requirements offered through an annual subscription model.

Greyline’s expertise in customizing Cybersecurity policies and working with both startup and multi-billion dollar firms provides it with a unique perspective and ability to assist managers as they navigate Cybersecurity policies and develop procedures.

“Post the SEC’s initial focus and commentary Cybersecurity programs we saw a big push toward initial assessments and one-time reviews. Overtime, however, what we found was lacking was an offering designed for continuous monitoring and prevention. We presented this insight to Gotham and they came back with an offering that exceed our expectations and we are thrilled to partner with them to help our clients and other investment advisers create Cybersecurity Program that is sustainable and affordable,” said Matt Okolita, Chief Executive of Greyline.

About Gotham Securities

Gotham Security provides fully customized services to address each clients’ individual risks and threats and achieve cyber security compliance. Specializing in educating hedge funds, private equity, registered investment advisors and all financial firms, Gotham empowers clients to make the right decisions based on their business needs and budgets.

About Greyline Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco with clients nation-wide, Greyline is a compliance consulting firm offering a comprehensive compliance solution for businesses in the securities industry. Serving private equity, venture capital, hedge fund managers, commodity pool operators, and other investment managers, and businesses ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to multi-billion dollar international institutions, Greyline prides itself on tailoring compliance management solutions to the unique needs of each client. Customized technology and experienced staff are two of the hallmarks of Greyline’s offering. Comprised of securities industry professionals with years of experience in the financial and regulatory industries Greyline’s mission is to simplify the process, minimize risk, and lower costs, with the core goal of helping clients focus on building and enhancing their business.