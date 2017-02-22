Professional Liability Insurance for Dentists | Malpractice Insurance

CNA and the Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists (PPP) today announced the release of the Dental Professional Liability 2016 Claim Report, the first report analyzing dental professional liability claims published by CNA and PPP. The Dental Professional Liability 2016 Claim Report examines trends, provides case studies and offers risk management strategies to help dental professionals strengthen their patient safety and risk mitigation efforts.

The Dental Professional Liability 2016 Claim Report includes three sections: Parts 1 and 2 analyze dental professional liability claims, as well as claims resulting from state regulatory civil investigations, within the January 1, 2011, to December 31, 2015 timeframe. Part 3 offers risk management best practices and resources for the dental office, including an assessment worksheet.

The Dental Professional Liability 2016 Claim Report also offers dental professionals an opportunity to learn valuable techniques to enhance their risk management and patient safety efforts, through its focus on the following:

1. Claim frequency and severity for various dental procedures

2. High risk procedures and associated allegations

3. Important patient injury trends

4. Dentist and patient demographic findings

5. Dental procedures associated with licensing board actions.

“CNA is committed to providing tools and resources that will help the dental profession in its mission to provide safe, effective and evidence-based oral healthcare,” said Ronald Zentz, R.Ph., D.D.S, Dental Risk Control Consulting Director, CNA. “The critical first step in reducing exposure is to know the risks, with the ultimate goal of strengthening patient safety and risk mitigation.”

A cross-functional team with extensive experience in dental and healthcare professional liability created the Dental Professional Liability 2016 Claim Report. It represents the most recent addition to the CNA series of claim reports addressing the healthcare industry, which also includes claim reports on aging services organizations, hospitals, nurses, pharmacists and physical therapists.

For more than 30 years, CNA has been a leading underwriter of insurance programs for dentists. In partnership with the Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists, CNA provides professional liability insurance coverages and solutions for approximately 30,000 general dentists and dental specialists throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

To download the full report, visit: http://www.protectorplan.com/dental-claims/

About CNA

Serving businesses and professionals since 1897, CNA is the country’s eighth largest commercial insurance writer and the 14th largest property and casualty company. CNA’s insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA's services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration. For more information, please visit CNA at http://www.cna.com. "CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" trademark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities.

About The Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists

Through their network of specialized agents, the PPP has been serving dentists nationwide since 1969. This comprehensive insurance program was developed specifically for the dental practice by providing insurance protection through professional liability insurance, general liability, employment practice liability, workers’ compensation, and property insurance products. Underwritten by CNA, rated “A” (excellent) by AM Best for financial stability, the PPP has proven to be a stable force in the dental professional liability marketplace. The plan is offered in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and insures approximately 30,000 dentists nationwide.

For more information on the insurance products for dentists and risk management services the PPP has to offer, visit our website at http://www.protectorplan.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

CNA

Brandon Davis

312-822-5167 / 312-834-6091

Brandon.Davis(at)cna(dot)com

The Professional Protector Plan for Dentists

Kristin Garrison

813-222-4242

kgarrison(at)bbprograms(dot)com