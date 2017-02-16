The State of Georgia AATA is committed to supporting programs and professionals in the state of Georgia, which, like many other states, has experienced rising numbers of deaths related to opioid overdoses.

The American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) is unveiling regulations and compliance information to assist Georgia-based addiction treatment programs in remaining compliant with laws and regulations. Georgia is now the eighth state in which AATA membership resources are available to industry professionals, sober/transitional living facilities, and addiction treatment centers throughout Georgia. AATA has previously launched regulatory compliance resources in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Tennessee.

“Georgia is home to hundreds of addiction treatment programs and sober living facilities. Those programs and the addiction treatment professionals who work with them benefit from AATA’s compliance resources. AATA thanks the Balch & Bingham law firm for its assistance in preparing the Georgia-specific resources. By supporting programs and recovery efforts, AATA empowers addiction treatment and sober living facilities with ongoing updates to regulatory compliance,” said attorney Harry Nelson, AATA Board Chair. “As a national trade association, AATA is committed to supporting programs and professionals in the state of Georgia, which, like many other states, has experienced rising numbers of deaths related to opioid overdoses. As part of an ongoing attempt to combat drug addiction, the Georgia State Senate and Georgia Prevention Project have been studying the opioid epidemic and drug addiction crisis in an effort to reduce the use of dangerous substances.”

“In addition to adding Georgia to its state resources, AATA continues to provide other resources nationally. In January 2017, AATA board members, attorneys, doctors, and industry leaders were featured speakers at numerous events, including C4’s Axis Summit in Florida and Impact BH Conference in California. Over the last six months, we’ve grown our footprint nationally as AATA offers educational events, seminars, webinars, and networking opportunities to keep member facilities informed of new regulations and compliance issues,” said AATA Executive Director Gina Meyer. “AATA recently released its first publication, the Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit, focused on the issue of cost-sharing, which has been a source of widespread confusion and risk in the healthcare industry. The toolkit explains the issues and arguments about patient discounts and fee waivers, contrasting different state approaches, recommendations for reducing risk, prompt pay vs. cash pay discounting, debt collection practices, bad write-offs, model policies, talking points for staff, sliding fee assistant charts, program policies, and strategies for reducing risk.”

“The Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit provides solutions for addiction treatment programs and professionals. The toolkit is designed to educate providers so they reduce the risk of fraud or abuse. Providers need to know how to handle the issues around discounts and waivers of deductibles, copays, and co-insurance to avoid accusations of fraud and abuse. If your program is fully prepared, educated, and compliant, audits and investigations become less of a concern,” added Nelson.

AATA Membership will become available in the coming months for Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Minnesota.

AATA Membership benefits are available to recovery industry professionals, owners, and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. For more information, visit http://www.addiction-tx.com, call (888) 958-2282, or email info(at)addiction-tx(dot)com.