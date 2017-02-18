MOAA Family and Spouse Advocate Recognized for Excellence

“We are proud of Brooke for her selfless contributions to Family Policy/Spouse Programs leading to her recognition by HillVets100,” said MOAA president and CEO retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana Atkins.

The director of Military Family Policy/Spouse Programs for the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Brooke Goldberg, was recognized for her excellence in advocacy with the 2016 HillVets 100 award released Monday.

HillVets’ annual award highlights the most influential and impactful veterans, service members and supporters across a broad spectrum of 20 categories.

“We are proud of Brooke for her selfless contributions to Family Policy/Spouse Programs leading to her recognition by HillVets100,” said MOAA president and CEO retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana Atkins. “I’ve gained great respect for her compassion and competency to assist the family members of both our currently serving and retired/former service members.” Atkins continued, “We are honored to have her on our team.”

One of 11 lobbyists on staff at MOAA, Goldberg serves as a subject-matter representative to the federal government and to other military and veteran service associations on issues pertaining to military spouses and families, quality-of-life programs, and commissaries and exchanges.

The MOAA Government Relations team continues to proactively shape a broad spectrum of policy issues and legislation. On behalf of the military community, the team advocates extensively on issues affecting currently serving personnel, National Guard and Reserve members, military retirees and veterans and their families and survivors. MOAA provides advocacy expertise in the areas of health care, pay and compensation, retiree issues, family and spouse issues, as well as veterans’ issues.