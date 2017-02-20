Louisiana Company Uses Mardi Gras to Help Boost Local Businesses

Mardi Gras "Mardi Gras is more than a day off, it’s a celebration of our amazing culture,” says Jaci Russo, owner of Parish Parcel, "we want to showcase our partners in a way that will make far flung Cajuns feels at home this Mardi Gras.”

Mardi Gras highlights all that is special about Louisiana, fun, flare and flavors. Parish Parcel, a Louisiana owned and operated company knows that its home state celebrates the essence of Mardi Gras year-round. The Louisiana culture has been built around fun and enjoying life to the fullest; this month the subscription service highlights classic Louisiana companies that will make everyone want to join in on the parade.

This month, Louisiana's joie de vie will be on full display with items like, Cajun Creations Mardi Gras Soap and Fleur De Lis Beads. Add a little punch to your Mardi Gras inspired menu with Wow Wee Original Dipping, Fire in the Hole Cajun Seasoning, and Louisiana Fish Fry Crawfish, Crab & Shrimp Boil. Then cool down with Swamp Pop’s Jean Lafitte Ginger Ale. The box will also feature New Orleans inspired art by Christine Roy and toe-tapping music by Cedric Watson.

All of the businesses featured in the box contribute to the culture and economy of Louisiana, at a time when local businesses need a boost. Mardi Gras is a cultural draw for tourists around the country and locals hope to take advanced of the influx of visitors while celebrating what makes their state so special.

“We have incredibly dedicated business partners that highlight what’s special about Louisiana year-round, but this Mardi Gras box really elevates the holiday in a way any fan of Cajun culture will appreciate,” explains Russo.

Parish Parcel’s curated boxes come together with the help of Louisiana artists, chefs, musicians, and craftspeople. Each month 6 to 8 Louisiana tokens are chosen and shipped all over the country. You can look through partners past and present at http://www.parishparcel.com.

Anyone can sign up for a subscription to Parish Parcel, or give the gift of a Parish Parcel Cajun curated experience to someone who is craving a little taste of Louisiana.