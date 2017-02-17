Roy Perkins, a husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book “There Isn't Any Grass on This Side of the Fence”: a gripping and potent narrative that sheds light on the inconvenient truths of domestic wealth disparity.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Roy Perkins’s tale eloquently portrays the real-world struggles of poverty-stricken individuals and families, and the troubling cycle that makes upward mobility impossible. These people have no money to even maintain a sufficient standard of living. They have no knowledge as to how to get themselves elevated up the financial hierarchy. Lastly, they don’t have the time to ascertain their predicament and to move up the food chain.

Placidville is a 1960s ghetto filled with poor and uneducated people. The Placidville Project is a place of racial hatred, bigotry, and discrimination. Criminal activities are the order of the day. The theme of the project is to do on to others before they do on to you. The people are not just living; they are trying to survive. Once in the web, the people soon become aware that escape is beyond their grasp.

As time goes on, the residents learn how to cheat, steal, and to take advantage of every good or bad opportunity that comes their way. The Placidville Project is a disease and there is no cure. To make matters worse, corrupt town officials and the police want nothing to do with the project. It’s a big headache that they wish would go away. However, this headache is not going away soon.

