Coach mentors and players in Kansas City, Missouri, playing soccer and building skills for a healthy life. As a system committed to people-centered care, Trinity Health is delighted to support this program and, through it, the health and wellness of the young people who participate.

Program will serve more than 5,000 kids in nine communities by fall 2017 season

Trinity Health and the U.S. Soccer Foundation announced today that they have awarded nine grants to expand the Foundation’s Soccer for Success program in underserved communities. Soccer for Success, the Foundation’s soccer mentoring program, teaches kids the fundamentals of soccer while striving to help them establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills. The program, which is free for participants, is proven to positively impact children’s health and youth development in underserved communities.

Of the nine grants awarded, seven of the recipients will be starting a new program in their area while two organizations will expand upon their current Soccer for Success program. Organizations that have received a grant are:



Chicago KICS Community Academy (Chicago, IL)

City of Fresno – Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services Department (Fresno, CA)

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department* (Columbus, OH)

Detroit PAL* (Detroit, MI)

Lower Bucks Family YMCA (Fairless Hills, PA)

Oakland University (Pontiac, MI)

The Skills Center, Inc. (Tampa, FL)

Troy Boys & Girls Club (Troy, NY)

YWCA Syracuse & Onondaga County (Syracuse, NY)

*Grant will help expand a current Soccer for Success program.

“Together with Trinity Health we are excited to expand our soccer programming so more children can enjoy the game and reap its many health and social benefits,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “Whether it is learning about nutrition, a new soccer technique, or how to be a part of a team, more children will now get the tools they need to succeed both on and off the field.”

"As a system committed to people-centered care, Trinity Health is delighted to support this program and, through it, the health and wellness of the young people who participate," said Tony Beltran, interim senior vice president Safety Net and Community Health for Trinity Health. "We're especially glad that Soccer for Success will bring joy and fun to children in the communities we serve; that is just as beneficial to the healthy habits they will gain."

Through these grants, more than 3,500 children are expected to participate in the program this spring and more than 5,000 children are expected to participate in the fall season.

Recent independent studies found that Soccer for Success significantly improves health while also promoting positive attitudes toward teamwork, self-efficacy, gang resistance and school attitudes among participants. Kids who participate in Soccer for Success showed significantly better health results than those who did not participate in the program. In fact, 83% of children who are at a greater risk for health issues—such as heart disease and diabetes—had positive health outcomes.

Soccer for Success is an effective group mentoring program and meets the benchmarks as outlined by MENTOR. The Department of Justice cited the program’s unique ability to engage and retain at-risk youth who may not enter or stay in a traditional mentoring relationship.

Since the program’s inception, the Soccer for Success program has become a national movement serving more than 71,000 children in more than 130 cities.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 93 hospitals, as well as 120 continuing care programs that include PACE, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $16.3 billion and assets of $23.4 billion, the organization returns almost $1 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 97,000 full-time employees, including 5,300 employed physicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services — ranked by number of visits — in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit http://www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow @TrinityHealthMI on Twitter.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

The U.S. Soccer Foundation’s programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @ussoccerfndn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ussoccerfoundation.

