Survivorship really begins at diagnosis and our goal is to meet the needs of survivors throughout their life,” said Pam Gabris
St. Louis, MO (PRWEB) February 16, 2017
The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS) will sponsor a series of conferences this year to address the needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors. They are designed for survivors of all ages, parents and professionals.
The conferences are a partnership of the NCCS Beyond the Cure Program and hospitals across the country. Each conference will address various topics affecting survivors, including late effects from types of cancer, educational and career needs, medical issues, long-term healthcare and healthy living practices. Survivors and families will also be provided the resources needed to address these issues.
Beyond the Cure provides educational assistance and other information to help to meet the lifelong needs of pediatric cancer survivors. It is just one of the many programs offered by the nonprofit NCCS, which has helped more than 40,000 children with cancer, survivors and their families since it was founded in 1987.
“Survivorship really begins at diagnosis and our goal is to meet the needs of survivors throughout their life,” said Pam Gabris, NCCS Beyond the Cure coordinator. “The conferences provide a place for survivors to gain a greater understanding about possible late effects, get resources to help manage them and receive information they need to advocate for their long-term healthcare. The conferences also are a great way for survivors and parents to meet and encourage one another.”
The NCCS gives grants to the sponsoring hospitals to help offset the cost of the conferences and supplies. It also provides materials covering many aspects of survivorship for attendees to take home and use as a reference.
There are currently eight conferences scheduled for 2017, with more being planned. Check the website for updates. The conferences scheduled to date are as follows:
Aflac Beyond the Cure Conference
Saturday, February 25
8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, Main Auditorium
1001 Johnson Ferry Road
Atlanta GA 30342
Contact: Aflac Cancer Survivor Team 404-785-1717
Lutheran Children’s Survivorship Conference
Saturday, March 4
8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Lutheran Hospital Cancer Center Conference Room
7950 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne IN 46804
Contact: Michelle Hoffman 260-435-2501 or manoffman@lhn.net
NCCS Beyond the Cure Survivorship Conference/Health Fair
Saturday, April 8
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The City Museum, Vault Room
750 North 16th St.
St. Louis MO 63103
Contact: Stephanie Diekemper 314-446-5219 or sdiekemper@thenccs.org
Spring Event at Funtasticks
Saturday, April 15
4:00 to 8:30 p.m.
Funtasticks Family Fun Park
221 E. Wetmore Road
Tucson AZ 85705
Sponsored by Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center
Contact: Lucy Pelayo-Katsanis 520-694-3340 or Luz.Pelayo-Katsanis@bannerhealth.com
11th Annual Cancer Survivorship Conference
Saturday, May 6
8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
University of Minnesota, McNamara Alumni Center
200 Oak St. SE
Minneapolis MN 55455
Contact: Allie Ocho ocho0038@umn.edu
Retain Your Brain Survivorship Conference
Saturday, May 20
8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Brickhouse Auditorium
601 Children’s Lane
Norfolk VA 23507
Contacts: Karen Watkins 757-668-9475 or karen.watkins@chkd.org and Whitney Stock 757-668-9578 or whitney.stock@chkd.org
Putting the Pieces of the Puzzle Together: Survivorship and Transition
Friday, June 16
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rutgers University Inn and Conference Center
178 Ryder Lane
New Brunswick NJ 08901
Contact: Sue Stephens 732-235-8867 or stephesu@cinj.rutgers.edu
Fall Event at Children’s Museum Tucson
Saturday, September 30
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S 6th Ave.
Tucson AZ 85701
Sponsored by Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center
Contact: Lucy Pelayo-Katsanis 520-694-3340 or Luz.Pelayo-Katsanis@bannerhealth.com
About The National Children’s Cancer Society
The mission of The National Children's Cancer Society is to provide emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors. To learn more about the NCCS and its support services, visit thenccs.org. The National Children’s Cancer Society is a 501C(3) organization that has provided over $63 million in direct financial assistance to more than 40,000 children with cancer. To contact the NCCS, call (314) 241-1600. You can also find the NCCS on Facebook and Twitter.