The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS) will sponsor a series of conferences this year to address the needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors. They are designed for survivors of all ages, parents and professionals.

The conferences are a partnership of the NCCS Beyond the Cure Program and hospitals across the country. Each conference will address various topics affecting survivors, including late effects from types of cancer, educational and career needs, medical issues, long-term healthcare and healthy living practices. Survivors and families will also be provided the resources needed to address these issues.

Beyond the Cure provides educational assistance and other information to help to meet the lifelong needs of pediatric cancer survivors. It is just one of the many programs offered by the nonprofit NCCS, which has helped more than 40,000 children with cancer, survivors and their families since it was founded in 1987.

“Survivorship really begins at diagnosis and our goal is to meet the needs of survivors throughout their life,” said Pam Gabris, NCCS Beyond the Cure coordinator. “The conferences provide a place for survivors to gain a greater understanding about possible late effects, get resources to help manage them and receive information they need to advocate for their long-term healthcare. The conferences also are a great way for survivors and parents to meet and encourage one another.”

The NCCS gives grants to the sponsoring hospitals to help offset the cost of the conferences and supplies. It also provides materials covering many aspects of survivorship for attendees to take home and use as a reference.

There are currently eight conferences scheduled for 2017, with more being planned. Check the website for updates. The conferences scheduled to date are as follows:

Aflac Beyond the Cure Conference

Saturday, February 25

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, Main Auditorium

1001 Johnson Ferry Road

Atlanta GA 30342

Contact: Aflac Cancer Survivor Team 404-785-1717

Lutheran Children’s Survivorship Conference

Saturday, March 4

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lutheran Hospital Cancer Center Conference Room

7950 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne IN 46804

Contact: Michelle Hoffman 260-435-2501 or manoffman@lhn.net

NCCS Beyond the Cure Survivorship Conference/Health Fair

Saturday, April 8

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The City Museum, Vault Room

750 North 16th St.

St. Louis MO 63103

Contact: Stephanie Diekemper 314-446-5219 or sdiekemper@thenccs.org

Spring Event at Funtasticks

Saturday, April 15

4:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Funtasticks Family Fun Park

221 E. Wetmore Road

Tucson AZ 85705

Sponsored by Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center

Contact: Lucy Pelayo-Katsanis 520-694-3340 or Luz.Pelayo-Katsanis@bannerhealth.com

11th Annual Cancer Survivorship Conference

Saturday, May 6

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

University of Minnesota, McNamara Alumni Center

200 Oak St. SE

Minneapolis MN 55455

Contact: Allie Ocho ocho0038@umn.edu

Retain Your Brain Survivorship Conference

Saturday, May 20

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Brickhouse Auditorium

601 Children’s Lane

Norfolk VA 23507

Contacts: Karen Watkins 757-668-9475 or karen.watkins@chkd.org and Whitney Stock 757-668-9578 or whitney.stock@chkd.org

Putting the Pieces of the Puzzle Together: Survivorship and Transition

Friday, June 16

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rutgers University Inn and Conference Center

178 Ryder Lane

New Brunswick NJ 08901

Contact: Sue Stephens 732-235-8867 or stephesu@cinj.rutgers.edu

Fall Event at Children’s Museum Tucson

Saturday, September 30

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S 6th Ave.

Tucson AZ 85701

Sponsored by Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center

Contact: Lucy Pelayo-Katsanis 520-694-3340 or Luz.Pelayo-Katsanis@bannerhealth.com

About The National Children’s Cancer Society

The mission of The National Children's Cancer Society is to provide emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors. To learn more about the NCCS and its support services, visit thenccs.org. The National Children’s Cancer Society is a 501C(3) organization that has provided over $63 million in direct financial assistance to more than 40,000 children with cancer. To contact the NCCS, call (314) 241-1600. You can also find the NCCS on Facebook and Twitter.