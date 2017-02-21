ETA Launches New Cybersecurity Professional Certification

ETA’s Information Technology Security Specialist accredited certification is one way to ensure there are well-trained cybersecurity workers today as well as a strong pipeline of future cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow.

Today’s world is more interconnected than ever before. Yet, for all its advantages, increased connectivity brings increased risk of cyber theft, fraud and abuse. Cyberspace and its underlying infrastructure are vulnerable to a wide range of risks stemming from both physical and cyber threats and hazards. The demand for an experienced and qualified workforce to protect networks and information systems has never been higher.

ETA International is committed to strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity workforce through industry-recognized and accredited professional certification. ETA’s Information Technology Security Specialist (ITSS) accredited certification is one way to ensure there are well-trained cybersecurity workers today as well as a strong pipeline of future cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow.

To develop a more resilient and capable cyber nation, there must be a highly-skilled cybersecurity workforce across industry and government. Effective cybersecurity workforce development with ETA’s ITSS can help organizations more efficiently and effectively recruit qualified cybersecurity professionals.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the nation’s protection against them relies on a steady stream of qualified cybersecurity professionals entering the workforce. Training is essential to preparing the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow, and for keeping current cybersecurity workers up-to-date on skills and evolving threats. These professionals are critical in both private industry and the government for the security of individuals and the nation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) works with other federal agencies to conduct high-impact criminal investigations to disrupt and defeat cyber criminals, prioritize the recruitment and training of technical experts, develop standardized methods and broadly share cyber response best practices and tools.

With greater priority being placed on strengthening cybersecurity, ETA’s new ITSS incorporates DHS cybersecurity standards into the certification competencies. Information Technology Security Specialists must be knowledgeable in the following technical areas:



Hardware Network Security Terminology

Software Network Security

Wireless Security, Device Security

Software Exploitations and Vulnerabilities

Operational Standards and Policies

Physical Security

Cryptography

Social Engineering

Strengthening the security and resilience of cyberspace has become an important homeland security mission. In an effort to prevent the exploitation of vulnerabilities to steal information and money, ETA’s ITSS certification for information technology and security specialists will help to detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks which have the power to disrupt, destroy or threaten the delivery of essential services.

As greater priority is placed on strengthening cybersecurity, our nation is increasingly looking to higher education to produce skilled and capable cybersecurity professionals able to defend our networks and infrastructure.

The ITSS committee, comprised of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) working in the industry, will conduct the Beta test this February and expects the exam to be available to the public this spring. ETA wishes to recognize SMEs who volunteer their industry knowledge to develop the ITSS competencies and exam: Daniel Capano, CWSP; Frederick Carr; Brandon Gonzales, CETsr; Michael Goshen, CST; Tcat Houser, RESIma, CST, NST; Ed Kirkpatrick, PVI, CSS; Tim Kirschbaum, CST, NST, FOT; Brian Klier; Bruce Moran.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

