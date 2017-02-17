Brother Gene, an eighty-two-year-old elder in the Church of Jesus Christ, who has been through the university, taught there on a fellowship, and finished his seminary degree many years ago and taught seminary extension classes, has completed his new book “Broken: Whatever Happened to the Church That Jesus Came to Build”: an explorative work examining that which is called the church in modern time and in America, and the little resemblance today’s church has to the church that is described in the New Testament.

According to Brother Gene, “The Church IS one, but it is also broken. And in the same way that a broken part of the human body cannot function as it should, so it is with the Church. Strength is lost. Function is lost. Agility is lost. It IS one, but it cannot function with the power which God intended because it is broken in critical ways. This book is about that brokenness but is also about the healing that can and must occur.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Brother Gene’s intriguing work, written by one who has served in the Church of Jesus Christ for over fifty-five years, deals with the modern departures from the Church described in the New Testament. Brother Gene outlines these significant departures and how they can be corrected.

This book is about what this elder in the Church of Jesus Christ has seen and experienced, compared with the Church that Jesus came to build, as it is depicted in the New Testament. According to Brother Gene, the Church has done and is doing many good things in the world today. However the success of the Church cannot be measured by its accomplishments because the Church of Jesus Christ must be measured by its design. Success and failure at every level must be determined based on whether the Church is compliant with the plan laid out in the New Testament.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase"Broken: Whatever Happened to the Church That Jesus Came to Build" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

