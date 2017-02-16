Survey Design Experts Roll Out QuestionArts Intelligent Components “Our Intelligent Components are part of an ongoing effort to advance panelist engagement."

Lightspeed has built a strong reputation as a thought leader in the design and implementation of engaging surveys with a consumer-centric focus. The QuestionArts team, led by Jon Puleston, Vice President of Innovation, today announced its latest product enhancement features: Intelligent Components.

QuestionArts Intelligent Components enable surveys to respond to a panelist’s device with rich, innovative features and an enhanced touch screen experience. Intelligent Components ensure surveys are optimized for respondents on all devices, screen sizes and orientations, delivering a vastly improved user experience and enhanced data quality to clients.

“Reaching consumers, efficiently and effectively, on mobile devices is increasingly important,” stated Daniel S. Fitzgerald, Chief Client and Marketing Officer. “Our Intelligent Components are part of an ongoing effort to advance panelist engagement; our QuestionArts team which has been recognized as a leading authority in progressive online survey design methods has worked scrupulously to assure that the survey experience not only upholds, but surpasses industry standards.”

Key features of QuestionArts Intelligent Components include:

-- Built-in intelligent layout rules: Intelligent Components have been set up with a built-in prescriptive set of intelligent layout rules which leads to better user experience and survey consistency

-- Touch screen optimization: A range of new features to exploit a device’s touch screen capabilities for ranking, question grouping and nesting, drag and drop, and advanced sliding grid functionality

-- Fully responsive components: Respondents can answer the survey on their smartphones or tablets in portrait or landscape mode

The QuestionArts team, founded eight years ago, runs an ongoing research-on-research program that seeks to understand how survey designs influence data quality and panelist experience. QuestionArts surveys utilize enhanced design methodologies and proprietary components, including branch logic, secure media testing, randomization, display logic, complex quotas and email triggers. Lightspeed will be showcasing its expanded design platform at a series of upcoming events and conferences, including IIeX Europe. For continuous product updates, follow https://twitter.com/LightspeedGMI or subscribe to the company blog.

