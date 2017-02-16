“Workiva and FEI will join forces on a wide array of professional development and research opportunities,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, today announced Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions for improving productivity, accountability and insight into business data, has joined the FEI Strategic Partner Program.

FEI’s Strategic Partner Program provides its members with access to relevant tools and resources. Through their financial support, Strategic Partners enable FEI to fund networking and professional development opportunities for members, as well as provide meaningful thought leadership and educational support.

“Workiva and FEI will join forces on a wide array of professional development and research opportunities,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. “Through this partnership, FEI members will become more informed about Workiva’s thought leadership and learn more about Wdesk, which is Workiva’s collaborative work management platform.”

As a first partnership endeavor, FEI and Workiva will launch quarterly webinars focused on financial accounting and reporting for public and privately-held company employees. This thought leadership – along with a joint membership initiative between the SEC Professionals Group and FEI – will ensure the continued exchange of information and close collaboration between the organizations.

“Workiva’s innovative technology helps finance, accounting, compliance and operations teams organize and streamline their team’s activities and processes, improving efficiency and effectiveness,” added Suskavcevic.

“At Workiva, we are focused on improving the day-to-day professional experience of financial and other operational teams,” said Joe Howell, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Workiva. “As a long-time FEI member, I know first-hand how Workiva can assist and support FEI and its members.”

Other FEI Strategic Partners include Deloitte, Grant Thornton, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC, EY and SmartPros, a Kaplan Company.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. and a chapter in Japan. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Workiva

Workiva (NYSE:WK) created Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform for enterprises to collect, link, report and analyze business data with control and accountability. Thousands of organizations, including over 70 percent of the Fortune 500®, use Wdesk. The platform’s proprietary word processing, spreadsheet and presentation applications are integrated and built upon a data management engine, offering synchronized data, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and a full audit trail. Wdesk helps mitigate risk, improves productivity and gives users confidence to make decisions with real-time data. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16 cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit Workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Time Inc. FORTUNE 500 is a registered trademark of Time Inc. and is used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.