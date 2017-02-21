Benzer Pharmacy Introduces a Pharmacy Residency Program

Benzer Pharmacy is introducing a Pharmacy Residency Program. The post graduation training program is aimed at providing further training to pharmacy students with a focus in clinical care. “Benzer Pharmacy is excited to initiate the pharmacy residency program which will provide practitioners with a competitive edge over their peers,” Says Lindsay Wall, Benzer Pharmacy Chief Clinical Officer.

In Florida, the options available for the pharmacy residency are community pharmacy and managed care pharmacy, with only three sites in the state offering community pharmacy residency program. Lindsay, who is also the Residency Program Director says Benzer Pharmacy is the only pharmacy based institution – commercial – to offer such a program in Florida. Benzer Pharmacy Residency Program will focus on Medication Therapy Management (MTM), Chronic Disease State Management, Asthma Education, and Business Development. “We shall host one pharmacy resident per 12-month period. The first resident is expected to start in July 2017 and he/she will receive a stipend too.” Lindsay adds.

Benzer Pharmacy residents will be selected through a match program on ASHP’s PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service) - http://www.ashp.org/phorcas

American Pharmaceutical Association (APHA) is the accrediting body that evaluates residency programs. The "match" is open so applications are still being accepted. http://ow.ly/hkvh3094qSN

ABOUT BENZER PHARMACY

Benzer Pharmacy is a chain of independent retail pharmacies that specializes in specialty drugs and also focusses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including Hepatitis, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Dermatological conditions and Gastrointestinal Disorders (GI).

The first Benzer Pharmacy opened in the year 2009 and there are now over 65 locations throughout Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and California.



ACCREDITATIONS



2016: Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

2015: PCAB compounding accreditation with Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

ACCOLADES



Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces (2017)

CFO of the Year Awards (2017): Finalist Large company category.

Business Observer (2016) - Rank 99 out of 500 in the Gulf Coast 500: Top Companies

Florida Fast 50 (2016) - Rank 22 out of 50 in the Tampa Bay’s Fastest Growing Companies.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year, (2016) - Benzer Pharmacy CEO was a Florida Finalist.

Silver Stevie® Award (2016) - CEO wins Executive of the Year in the American Business Award

CFO of the Year Awards (2016): Finalist Large company category.

Chain Drug Review (2016: Rank 54 out of 100 in the Top 100 Chains by Pharmacy Count

Inc. 5000 (2015): Rank 1500 - Fastest growing private company in America.

Florida Fast 100 (2015): Rank 39 out of 100 – Fastest growing private companies in Florida

TBBJ 200 (2015): Rank 67 out of 200 - Tampa Bay’s largest private companies

