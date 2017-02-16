Upcoming MichBio BioMixer on 2/23/17, Hosted by MichBio & Avomeen

BioMixers are casual networking events that provide an opportunity to interact with peers, make new connections and talk bio biz.
Ann Arbor, MI (PRWEB) February 16, 2017
Avomeen & MichBio will be hosting a BioMixer next week Thursday, February 23rd between 5:00-7:00 p.m. The event will be held at Avomeen Analytical Services (4840 Venture Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108). BioMixers are a casual, members-only networking event hosted by a MichBio member organization. They provide an opportunity to interact with peers, make new connections and talk bio biz.
Cost:
- MichBio Members: free
- Nonmembers: $19
About MichBio:
Their mission encompasses broad industry sub-sector representation including pharmaceuticals and therapeutics (human and animal health, generics and OTCs), medical devices, diagnostics, research tools, informatics (healthcare and bio-informatics), nutritional health (nutraceuticals), clinical research, industrial biotechnology, bio-fuels, and bio-agriculture. http://www.michbio.org
About Avomeen Analytical Services:
Avomeen is a full-service chemical testing laboratory that offers advanced product testing & development services for a variety of specialty, consumer, and industrial goods.
Their experienced chemists specialize in:
- Deformulation Analysis (Product Reverse Engineering & Reformulation)
- Material Testing Services &Unknown Material Identification
- Product Defect Investigations & Failure Analysis
- Custom Formulation Development Services
- Litigation Support & Expert Witnesses
- Pharmaceutical Development & Laboratory Analysis
- Solving Even the Most Complex Manufacturing Problems
Call 800-930-5450 today to discuss your needs with one of Avomeen's skilled and friendly Ph.D. scientists. They can work with you to define your projects goals, determine the time-frame that it would take to complete your project, identify the steps and costs involved, and can quickly develop a no-obligation custom proposal that solves exactly what you are looking for. http://www.avomeen.com
