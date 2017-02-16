Safe and Effective Tattoo Removal At Clevens Face And Body Specialists

Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS

Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS and the team at Clevens Face and Body Specialists are excited to bring patients the latest in laser tattoo removal: PicoSure. This cutting-edge laser can successfully remove tattoo ink and erase pigmented lesions on most areas of the body. Dr. Clevens is one of only a handful of experienced plastic surgeons to bring the world’s first picosecond laser to their aesthetic practice.

PicoSure is approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a safe and effective noninvasive method for reducing both professional and amateur tattoos, even those unsuccessfully treated in the past. Unlike older technologies, the PicoSure laser system works well on all ink colors, including reds, oranges, blues, greens, and blacks. In just three to six sessions, patients can see a dramatic result. As the PicoSure procedure is noninvasive, little downtime is required and recovery is quicker than with traditional tattoo removal treatments.

The PicoSure laser’s energy is also adept at stimulating new collagen and elastin production in the skin. Used for more than only tattoo removal, PicoSure’s PressureWave Technology can successfully treat common skin problems such as acne scars, fine lines, melasma, deep wrinkles, and areas of discoloration. Results are not immediate, but as the laser energy kick-starts natural collagen production, the benefits last for months.

Clevens Face and Body Specialists has been combining cutting-edge laser technology with traditional aesthetic treatments for years. Dr. Clevens expands, “Lasers are a great complement and a natural fit in my practice. I frequently use them to help address skin tone and texture that is not improved with surgery alone.” He continues, “In my experience, a customized mix-and-match approach needs to be taken when addressing concerns on the face, to better suit a patient’s needs and really get the best possible result.” Adding PicoSure to the Clevens Face and Body Specialists’ repertoire of noninvasive treatments provides patients with the most advanced options for skin rejuvenation, as well as tattoo removal.

The developer of PicoSure, Cynosure, created the innovative picosecond laser system to deliver ultra-short bursts of energy. Each pulse lasts only a trillionth of a second, provides maximum photomechanical impact, bursting the deposits of ink deep in tissues. PicoSure’s energy pulses are more than 100 times faster than traditional nanosecond lasers, meaning ink is addressed more consistently and efficiently. Additionally, adjustable pressure and wavelength options allow for customizable treatments.

Trained at Yale, Harvard, and the University of Michigan, Dr. Clevens is a fellowship trained facial plastic cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon. He is double board certified with more than 20 years of experience in surgical and noninvasive cosmetic procedures. His associate, Amy Ortega, MD, is a board certified plastic surgeon, widely known as the Mommy Makeover Doctor. Together, Drs. Clevens and Ortega have put together a renowned, well-trained team of aesthetic professionals to offer comprehensive patient care.

For more information on PicoSure, contact Melbourne’s Clevens Face and Body Specialists at 321.727.3223 or online at http://www.drclevens.com. Consultations for tattoo removal are available with Dr. Clevens or our other laser specialists in the Melbourne and Merritt Island office locations.