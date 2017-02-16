Skyline Parking Signs at DIA

Skyline Products, a leading transportation systems provider announced today that 10 new Skyline signs have been installed at the Denver International Airport. The custom-built signs and software solution will help manage parking traffic more effectively at the airport’s covered garages and support greater flexibility for parking operations in the future.

DIA’s previous, aging sign system had become plagued by frequent malfunctions. Furthermore, the system was technically obsolete, making maintenance inefficient and costly, while procuring replacement parts became nearly impossible.

“DIA’s aging parking system could no longer meet the demands or expectations from either customers or staff,” said Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products, “Skyline offered a unique ability to design, engineer, and build a completely custom hardware and software solution that would improve traffic flow, maximize parking revenues, and ensure a smooth, positive experience for its customers.”

Designed specifically to meet DIA’s unique needs, Skyline’s custom solution included full color, full matrix, 20mm LED signs, which are fully NTCIP compliant and allow for MUTCD graphics. In addition to communicating parking spot availability numbers for each parking level, DIA can now display customized messages to alert customers of important facility updates.

“The Airport’s previous solution only displayed “OPEN” and “FULL” messages,” said James Barnhart, Director of Product Development for Skyline Products, “The solution we designed is completely customizable, providing DIA the freedom to create unique messages – such as emergency notifications or construction alerts.”

With no existing software solution on the market, Skyline developed a module for EnvoyDMS control software to manage the new system. With the new module, DIA can designate several levels of user rights for their employees – providing control and confidence that the right people could post the right message and the right time.

Skyline partnered with Denver-based electrical contractor, LEI Companies, to complete the project installation. Having done business in the Denver area for more than a decade with a variety of manufacturers, it was important to LEI that they found a collaborative partner that could meet an aggressive timetable.

“From the beginning of this project, it was critically important that we found a true partner – one that could deliver a high quality product, and one that we could count on to ensure on-time deliveries ahead of DIA’s busy holiday travel season,“ said Lenee M. Koch, Vice President of LEI Companies, “Skyline Products delivered on this promise and more.”

Additionally, the DIA parking operations team will enjoy Skyline’s robust feedback and diagnostic features, including true message verification feedback, ensuring that all signs are functioning properly at all times.

About Skyline Products

Skyline Products helps transportation professionals solve their most complex traffic flow, parking and safety problems through custom, engineered-to-order, intelligent transportation systems. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry’s most advanced and reliable ITS-Grade® dynamic message sign systems and software solutions that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Much of the ITS industry has adopted and currently specifies innovations that were originally developed by Skyline. Our team of industry experts are ready to design a solution customized to the needs of the project, and our collaborative approach ensures customers purchase the right solution – not just a standard solution. Learn more at http://www.SkylineProducts.com.

About LEI Companies

LEI Companies, Inc. is a leading edge Denver based electrical contractor and energy solution provider founded in 2002. Their team of professionals specialize in complex renovations, new construction and special systems including fire alarm and building automation. As a thriving, quality organization, LEI is committed to employee growth and development. For more information, please visit LEICompanies.com or call Lenee Koch at (303) 865-5211.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is the 19th-busiest airport in the world and the sixth-busiest airport in the United States. With more than 54 million passengers traveling through the airport each year, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the world’s largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $26 billion for the region annually. For more information visit http://www.FlyDenver.com, check them out on YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.