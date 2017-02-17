Firstmark Credit Union SA United’s philosophy of helping young soccer players win in life aligns with our credit union’s philosophy of helping people achieve their financial goals in life, said Tarwasokono.

Firstmark Credit Union has been named the official sponsor of the San Antonio United Soccer Club. While the objectives of SA United Soccer is to develop successful soccer players, the program also instills values and life-long skills in their participants, which have a long-term impact when they become adults and contribute to the community.

“On behalf of Firstmark Credit Union, we are delighted to be the new official sponsor of the SA United Soccer Club,” said Nathanael Tarwasokono, President and Chief Executive Officer of Firstmark Credit Union. “SA United’s philosophy of helping young soccer players win in life aligns with our credit union’s philosophy of helping people achieve their financial goals in life.”

As part of the sponsorship, Firstmark will become the official sponsor of the international tours scholarship fund, now referred to as the Firstmark Credit Union International Scholarship. Each year, six $750 scholarships will be awarded, which will allow recipients the opportunity to experience traveling overseas to play soccer in one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the world.

“We are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Firstmark Credit Union,” said Jay Sparrow, Executive Director of SA United Soccer Club. “We look for community partners who demonstrate SA United Soccer Club’s values of strong work ethic, integrity, and community support, and we are exceptionally proud to sport the Firstmark logo on our uniforms!”

“As a parent, I know the importance of aligning my family with a quality organization whose values will help my kids to grow and develop as leaders in our community,” added Tarwasokono. “Today, we are excited to partner with the SA United Soccer Club and help the numerous families and soccer players involved with this outstanding club.”

About Firstmark Credit Union

Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people achieve financial success for more than 80 years. Founded in 1932 by ten teachers within San Antonio Independent School District, Firstmark has grown their original $475 investment to over 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. While a lot has changed in over 80 years, Firstmark’s common purpose of helping people to better their lives and small businesses still continues. For more information, visit http://firstmarkcu.org or call (210) 342-8484.

About SA United

Founded in 2005, SA United is a San Antonio-based competitive youth soccer club which selects players ages 4-18 to build strong and spirited teams! Our professional trainers are committed to making our young soccer players stronger and faster while enhancing players’ skills, technique, and tactical awareness on the playing field. We model and foster the values of strong work ethic, team work, respect towards others, honesty, integrity, and perseverance during good times and bad. SA United is also the proud host of the annual United for Hope charity soccer tournament from which the net proceeds are donated to a local charity. For more information, please visit http://www.saunitedsoccer.com.