Zoom Connects Partners With Cumulus Technologies Group

Today, Zoom Connects, a Chicago based Internet Service Provider, and Cumulus Technologies Group, an IT Service Provider officially announced a partnership in which they will be able to offer their customers both high bandwidth Internet services, ranging from 1Gbps to 10Gbps and up, and IT/Cloud services.

Chad Morris, Founder and Partner at Cumulus, said:

“Finally, with our partnership, we can offer our cloud and co-location customers a reliable and extremely cost effective alternative for their Internet provider. With Zoom Connects’ robust fiber optic network and infrastructure, our customers don’t have to worry about paying unfair pricing on capped bandwidth for their applications running in the data center as well as back end office IP services. ”

Jeff DeRose, Manager of Business Development at Zoom Connects, said:

“The minds behind both companies have been working together for years, and are extremely excited to be able to work with each other again via this partnership. Our customers are very excited to be able to layer this cloud offering onto our high speed bandwidth.”

The two companies also plan on having several joint networking events in 2017, so keep an eye on their websites for details.