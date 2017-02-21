Digital Marketing Executive Dave Johnson Joins KeywordFirst

Dave Johnson, KeywordFirst partner

KeywordFirst, an independent digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Dave Johnson as partner. Johnson will apply 20+ years of agency management experience to handle responsibilities ranging from marketing to development of the agency's digital media offerings as KeywordFirst enters a new phase of growth.

Kurt Anagnostopoulos, KeywordFirst owner/founder, said, "In our client work, each day KeywordFirst's people sense and respond to rapidly developing trends. Dave Johnson will help us apply what we learn by deepening and broadening our service offerings. I am excited to have someone with Dave’s experience on our team."

Mark Smith, KeywordFirst principal, said, "I am especially excited about Dave Johnson coming aboard because he shares our values. KeywordFirst believes in developing our people and providing total transparency to our clients. Throughout his career, Dave has demonstrated a commitment to those core beliefs."

Johnson said, "I had a great relationship with Mark and Kurt when they were my client at W.W. Grainger over a period of seven years. Now I'm incredibly thrilled to join their team. We're building a great company with talented people who care about helping our clients meet and exceed their digital marketing goals."

Throughout his career, Johnson has led and managed the growth of digital marketing agencies. He founded Digital Vision Communications in 1995, later selling it to Agency.com/Omnicom, where he became president of Agency.com's North American Operations. In 2007, he joined iCrossing as executive vice president, operations, and became chief operating officer and chief client officer, where he managed growth and acquisition as well as iCrossing's acquisition by Hearst Corporation.

Chicago-based KeywordFirst, which manages performance media such as paid search, social and display, has a reputation for being measurable, open and accountable in its work. Johnson will help the agency build upon its reputation and create a national brand by developing client relationships, talent, marketing and thought leadership.

About KeywordFirst

KeywordFirst is an independent digital marketing agency that creates customer relationships through performance media. Its clients include brands such as Business Outfitters by Lands' End, United Airlines, Michaels and Pond5. KeywordFirst's services, which include paid search, mobile, organic search and display, ensure that its clients' digital media spend leads to measureable results such as increased sales and stronger customer advocacy. The Chicago-based agency draws upon the talents of industry veterans who have been doing paid search longer than Google has. The agency's core values are transparency in execution, accountability for results and collaboration with clients. Visit http://www.keywordfirst.com to learn more.