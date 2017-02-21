InTouchMD - Premier Healthcare Solutions This deep connection into one of the most technologically advanced hosting facilities in the United States reinforces our commitment to security, reliability and redundancy

InTouchMD, the leading provider of healthcare marketing solutions, and Webair, a high-touch, agile Cloud and fully managed infrastructure service provider, announce the completion of a direct fiber connection between Webair’s flagship NY1 data center and InTouchMD’s headquarters in New York. This joint project solidifies InTouchMD’s position as one of the safest and most secure destinations for pharmaceutical industry data.

Leveraging its direct network connectivity model, Webair deployed dedicated fiber directly into InTouchMD’s existing environment, enabling the secure and private consumption of scalable and SLA-backed Cloud Services with no physical connectivity to the public internet or to other customers. Webair’s NY1 facility is Tier III rated, HIPAA and SSAE 16 compliant maintaining N+1 or better redundant cooling, power and connectivity. The direct fiber connection provides InTouchMD with scalable connectivity of up to 100Gbps. Additionally, InTouchMD now has direct access to an expansive ecosystem of Managed Services within Webair’s data center facility, including Private Cloud, Colocation, DRaaS, Storage-as-a-Service, Backups-as-a-Service, and more, delivered via low latency, dedicated connections at a moment’s notice.

“This deep connection into one of the most technologically advanced hosting facilities in the United States reinforces our commitment to security, reliability and redundancy,” adds Adam Alovis, SVP, Director of Technology of InTouchMD. “We’re thrilled to be working with Webair; this is a union of two strong companies."

InTouchMD prides itself on being a major disrupter in the industry by taking a field dominated by single-source healthcare solutions and integrating them into a comprehensive marketing platform. The implementation of the direct fiber connection to Webair’s NY1 facility only enhances InTouchMD’s products by adding a strategic advantage over competitors in security, compliance and redundancy to add to its superiority in value and functionality.

“Connecting to NY1 enables InTouch MD to utilize our fully managed services seamlessly, privately and securely — as if they were on-premises,” says Sagi Brody, CTO of Webair. “With this secure, direct connection, InTouchMD also ensures that its clients’ electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) and personal health records are secure, private and always available, as mandated by current HIPAA regulations.”

InTouchMD is the leader in data services and MCM marketing outreach, but beyond those offerings, they are also the creator of the Pulse Platform, which has earned rave reviews from both clients and industry publications. The company is planning additional innovations and improvements to truly transform the healthcare industry. Pulse is the only custom healthcare marketing automation and analytics platform, which gives Pharma marketers the opportunity to design campaigns based on proven historical data while simultaneously getting a full 360 view of all their marketing tactics. This method allows Pulse to translate that data into a predictive model, which minimizes unnecessary costs and can easily allow users to measure their return on investment.

About InTouchMD

InTouchMD is a leading single source healthcare marketing & solutions company headquartered in Garden City, New York. InTouchMD specializes in data services (patient & HCP), multi-channel outreach (tele, email, banner, SMS, fax, DM), and has built an award winning Marketing Automation & Analytics platform called Pulse. In 2016, InTouchMD was selected as one of the most innovative companies in healthcare by PM360.

About Webair

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York, Webair is an innovative, agile and unique Managed Hosting company focused on providing the right solutions to customer needs as quickly and efficiently as possible. It does this by fully owning and controlling the entire technology stack — from the physical data center to the end-user application. Webair’s technology solutions portfolio encompasses Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Storage, Bare Metal Servers, Colocation, CDN, Security and Disaster Recovery. Combining industry-leading innovation, expert support and high-touch customer service, Webair serves as a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs, healthcare organizations, IT firms, eCommerce companies and VoIP providers. Webair also operates an international network of data centers located in New York, Los Angeles, Montréal and Amsterdam.

