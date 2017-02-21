At PropertyRoom.com, it is of utmost importance to provide only the best solutions and service selections for clients across the nation, permitting them to easily manage and sell assets." Andrew J. Nash, CEO

In January, five (5) Police Departments and Municipalities joined or opened a new auction service with PropertyRoom.com to auction off unclaimed stolen, seized or surplus assets. PropertyRoom.com is an online auction site offering “$1 No Reserve” online auctions; bringing more deals to the community.

California

City of Livermore Police Department

Indiana

JEAN Team Drug Task Force

Virginia

City of Manassas Police Department

Washington

City of Monroe Police Department

Oregon

City of Lebanon Police Department

Goods for sale cover a wide range, varying from tablet computers, TVs and smartphones to collectible coins, brand name purses, watches and jewelry. The auction website also regularly auction surplus municipal cars, trucks and heavy equipment as well as seized vehicles, with all assets open to public bidding nationwide.

Andrew J. Nash, CEO of PropertyRoom.com explains, “At PropertyRoom.com, it is of utmost importance to provide only the best solutions and service selections for clients across the nation, permitting them to easily manage and sell assets. We welcome our new clients into the fold, and are excited for our future as a team.”

About PropertyRoom.com

PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 3,000+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and ensure delivery to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.