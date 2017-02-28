StrataCore Honored by Seattle SIM with Key Partner Award

StrataCore’s direct involvement in SIM activities helped to further our mission to inform, educate and grow our passionate community of IT execs.

StrataCore, the premier IT consulting and brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, has been presented with the “Key Partner” award by the Seattle Society of Information Management (SIM).

StrataCore and the Seattle SIM have partnered on many IT industry events over the past few years. StrataCore’s focus on providing market intelligence goes hand-in-hand with the SIM’s mission to bring together tech leaders to share information and support their local tech communities.

“StrataCore is proud to be able to give back to the Seattle community. Over the years, we have partnered with the SIM on many industry events in the area. StrataCore looks forward to continuing to support the SIM in their efforts to expand their reach and educational programs”, said Jay Schwartz, COO and General Counsel, StrataCore.

"Seattle SIM is proud to recognize StrataCore as the recipient of the key partner award. StrataCore’s direct involvement in SIM activities helped to further our mission to inform, educate and grow our passionate community of Seattle technology executives. Stratacore's financial support also helped to expand our charitable efforts with local organizations like Year Up Puget Sound, Ada Developers Academy, and Western Washington University. The SIM looks forward to continuing to work with StrataCore to make Seattle SIM the premier professional organization for Seattle area CIOs, CTOs, and other IT executives", said Paul Farrall, President, Seattle SIM.

About StrataCore:

StrataCore is the premier Data Center, IT Infrastructure, Network Connectivity, and Cloud Services agent in the Pacific Northwest. We partner with the industry’s top service providers to save you time and money - while maximizing business results. We offer unbiased, custom solutions while maintaining a clear view of the competitive landscape to optimize contract terms and pricing. Our market intelligence, tools, and detailed vendor selection process provides clients with the necessary insight to make informed IT decisions. For more information, visit http://www.stratacore.com/

About Seattle SIM:

Seattle SIM is the premiere professional development organization for senior IT leaders, offering exclusive events with technology leaders and pioneers, unparalleled networking and the opportunity to support charitable organizations helping drive diversity and inclusion in our industry. For more information on the Seattle SIM, visit http://www.simnet.org/