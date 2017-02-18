New Groundbreaking Oncology Nutrition Therapy Program Set To Release

***Why This Program Is Critical To The Future Of Alternative Health***

The Nutrition Therapy Institute created the Oncology Nutrition Program to provide the proper education around what foods contribute to cancer and which help to avert it. This program illuminates how these foods impact health through referencing hundreds of published studies and empowers students to guide clients into making optimal changes. NTI School is all about clinical outcomes. NTI School offers a program that complements standard medical treatments, provides preventive approaches, and supports longevity and vitality long after the initial diagnosis. And all of this within four, 10-week intensive courses, an Internship, and a Board Exam.

***Oncology Program Description***

NTI’s Oncology Nutrition Therapy Program provides rigorous training based on the most up to date and comprehensive research in the field of Oncology Nutrition. Students will gain extensive knowledge of nutrition related to the different types of cancer, food-based preventative approaches, therapeutic diet design, mechanisms of anticancer foods, supplements and interactions, laboratory assessments, conventional treatment approaches, and the management of side effects. Oncology Nutrition Therapy (ONT) is a therapeutic approach to managing and preventing cancer through the use of a specifically designed diet, lifestyle, and supplement protocol that is created, monitored, and adapted based on the changing requirements of the client. NTI's nutrition philosophy is centered on bio-individuality, with emphasis on whole foods that are genetically appropriate, anti-inflammatory, immune boosting, non-toxic, and low glycemic. The program is 500 hours and is approved by the State of Colorado. It consists of four, ten-week courses, a 100-hour internship, and eligibility to sit for the board examination. The examination is reviewed and approved by the institutions board members comprised of Naturopathic Oncology Physicians, & MDs specializing in oncology.

The program is 100% online, allowing students from across the globe to enroll. It is formatted to be highly interactive, encouraging communication, collaboration, and networking within the student body. Graduates will have work opportunities in hospitals and other clinical settings, establish successful private practices, and pursue opportunities within the writing, research, supplement, and other nutrition-related fields. For students interested in learning Oncology Nutrition Therapy for personal, non-professional use, a non-credit track is available, consisting of the four core courses, but excluding the internship and board examination. There are start dates throughout the year. In the first course, students learn the various causes of cancer (including epigenetics and blood sugar balance) and the preventative nutrition therapy approaches. Course 1 looks at the various causes of cancer and explores the preventative nutrition therapy approaches. Course 2 focuses on therapeutic phytonutrients, food groups and supplements for cancer, therapeutic diet design, client intake, and functional lab assessments. Course 3 covers the different types of cancer, their associated treatments and specific nutrition considerations. Course 4, nutrition considerations for chemotherapy, radiation and surgery will be covered in depth, in addition to providing support materials for death and dying.