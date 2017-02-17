Celebrity Psychic Medium Thomas John Announces 2017 Spring Tour Dates

“I am excited and thrilled to head out on this nationwide tour and have the opportunity to heal through my mediumship,” says Thomas John.

Celebrity psychic medium Thomas John’s otherworldly gift, is a phenomenal breakthrough in the field of mediumship. With a roster of celebrity clients including Julianne Moore, Courteney Cox, and Sam Smith, Thomas John is known for turning even the most hardened skeptics into believers: Like an Alchemist, he turns lead into gold.

From March 22 to April 9, audiences will experience Thomas John in action at his renowned “Spirit Circle” and “Evening with the Dead,” or participate in his “Developing your Intuitive Mind Workshop.” Thomas John will be making stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Naunet NY, Montvale NJ, Plainview NY, Philadelphia, Ottawa and Toronto.

“I am excited and thrilled to head out on this nationwide tour and have the opportunity to heal through my mediumship,” says Thomas John. "I am so looking forward to bringing through comforting messages from loved ones, to show that love and life, never die.”

Experience the incredible work of the World's Greatest Medium, Thomas John, as he shocks the audience and delivers unbelievably accurate messages from the other side. Participate in an “Evening with the Dead” as Thomas John communicates with spirit and touches your heart with these intimate messages from loved ones. VIP Experience tickets are available to 20 members of each “Evening with the Dead” audience. VIP members receive a free signed copy of Thomas's book, Never Argue with a Dead Person and is guarantees a seat in the private VIP section as well an intimate a 20 minute meet and greet with Thomas and the other VIP ticket holders.

Thomas John’s “Spirit Circle” starts with a brief meditation/prayer followed by readings. Due to audience capacity of 10 people, Thomas John is able to provide every participant with a message from a loved one in Spirit and/or intuitive information that is shared to him through his guides and loved ones. His ability to deliver incredibly accurate information from The Dead, will make this an evening you'll never forget.

For more information and full tour details, please visit Thomas John’s website at http://www.mediumthomas.com/.

About Thomas John

Thomas John is a global psychic sensation who has wowed audiences across the world including celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Sam Smith to Julianne Moore, among many others, with his impressively accurate messages from ‘the other side’. Through intuition, Thomas John has successfully predicted the splitting of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as well as the deaths of music icons Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

Gifted since birth, Thomas John connected with the spirit of his late paternal grandfather at the tender age of four, and correctly described to his parents the location of a missing wrist watch that had haunted the family for years (Grandpa’s best friend Jack had it!).

Born and raised in the suburbs of Boston, Thomas John now resides bi-coastally in both New York City and Los Angeles, CA. Hosting sold-out events such as “A Night with Spirit” and “Dinner with the Dead,” Thomas John is one of the nation’s most coveted psychic mediums. In 2015, he released his first self-authored book, Never Argue with a Dead Person: True and Unbelievable Stories from the Other Side, detailing his experience as one of the world's most highly regarded psychic mediums and sharing insights, valuable lessons and ways his unique talents have led to personal healing, and spiritual awakening.

