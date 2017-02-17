Vision33 Inc. With this new product release, Vision33 is now in a position to extend its business management expertise and world-class consulting to project-centric companies. This is a solution that is perfectly adapted to their specific engineering requirements.

Vision33, the largest global value added reseller (VAR) for SAP Business One, today announced the release of e2o (Engineer to Order), a specialized industry software solution for project-driven manufacturers, suppliers, and service companies. The comprehensive system offers project management, control, and budgeting functionality for companies in an engineer to order (ETO) or project-oriented production and delivery environment. e2o is available starting today for businesses in need of a new or replacement project planning system or for current SAP Business One users looking to extend their project control capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to introduce e2o to both new and existing customers that need a flexible and integrated project management solution,” says Alex Rooney, Vice President, Vision33 US region. “With this new product release, Vision33 is now in a position to extend its business management expertise and world-class consulting to project-centric companies. This is a solution that is perfectly adapted to their specific engineering requirements.”

e2o addresses the needs of businesses that require a solution to align all areas of project management including planning, budgeting, quoting and estimating, material and capacity planning, and time and material tracking. These industry-specific features are built into core business management functions that join together production, inventory, accounting, CRM, sales, and service management to provide an end-to-end tool for custom project-driven manufacturers, suppliers, and services.

As an all-inclusive and centralized data solution, e2o supports project-based businesses with thorough project management features including:



Project Gantt Chart: This interactive timeline chart provides users with complete insight into capacity and material planning.

Capacity Planning: Drag and drop activities and allocate them to employees or machines with a graphical planning tool.

Quotation Controls and Sales: Cost projects using the most accurate and up-to-date prices for material items and labor.

Job Costing: Get real-time insight into project margins, planned-vs-actual budgets, and work in progress (WIP) with extensive drill-down options to view activities, materials and labor.

Accounting and Invoicing: Establish billing methods and generate invoices using schemes such as down payments and progress billing, based on project milestones being reached, or the completion of a project activity.

Time Registration and Material Booking: Use the e2o Employee Portal to enter timesheets from mobile devices while they are onsite or at remote locations.

Procurement and Stock: In the material planning and procurement module, materials can be linked to project activities or milestones and provide just-in-time purchasing. e2o also supports project-based procurement and stock management in multiple warehouses.

Reporting: Users can access data in real-time and build personalized, comprehensive dashboards, as well as reports and queries that pull in relevant data from any of the functions within the solution.

CRM: Utilizes core CRM functionality to allow sales, marketing, and service departments to manage all their opportunities and customers from a single database. Users can also access quotes, orders, and all other relevant data from a single robust and intuitive solution.

Rooney comments on the synergies of developing the solution internally: “By developing the solution in-house, Vision33 is better able to service its project-driven customers. We can now align e2o’s product roadmap to the needs of our customers and ensure they receive long-term support and first access to future product updates.”

