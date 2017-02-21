The Patterson Foundation gave $250,000 in catalytic funding to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Global Refugee Crisis Fund. This latest contribution continues the Foundation’s support for CDP’s efforts to facilitate smart funding for programs serving the 65 million displaced people worldwide.

The CDP Global Refugee Crisis Fund connects funders with expert insight and opportunities to collectively address the issues refugees and displaced people face daily while building solutions to their long-term challenges. Since its inception in 2015, CDP’s fund has focused primarily on capacity-building efforts to protect people forcibly displaced within Syria. The fund has been used to strengthen community-based protection initiatives for women and adolescents struggling through the ongoing conflict, as well as programs to improve adolescents’ psychological well-being through leadership training, education services and trauma support. According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, children now make up more than half of the world’s refugees.

“As the suffering of refugees around the globe continues, so too must the world’s support for their well-being and long-term outlook,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. “Regardless of the political climate, The Patterson Foundation is committed to effectively helping these people. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy shares this commitment, so donors can be confident that the Global Refugee Crisis Fund will connect them with ways to generate the greatest impact from their contributions.”

The Patterson Foundation was one of the earliest supporters for the Global Refugee Crisis Fund, contributing $550,000 in catalytic funding and strategic communications support since 2015. The Foundation has provided nearly $2 million to CDP since 2012 in recovery support for major disasters such as Hurricane Sandy.

Donors giving to disaster-relief and recovery efforts are often unsure of how to get the most out of their money and how it will ultimately be spent. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s mission is to transform disaster giving by providing timely and thoughtful strategies to increase donors’ impact during domestic and international disasters. Its work connects donors with information and insight from experts in philanthropy to encourage effective giving throughout the duration of a disaster — from preparedness to rebuilding and recovery.

“We are grateful to The Patterson Foundation for this generous gift and hope that it will inspire other donors to participate in the Global Refugee Crisis Fund as well,” said Bob Ottenhoff, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. “Basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter and education are considerable and growing for these refugees trapped in a desperate situation with no easy solutions.”

To learn more about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, visit http://www.disasterphilanthropy.org. Please visit http://www.thepattersonfoundation.org for more information on The Patterson Foundation.

About The Patterson Foundation

The Patterson Foundation strengthens the efforts of people, organizations and communities. The Foundation focuses on issues that address common aspirations and foster wide participation, along with ways organizations learn and share as they evolve. For more information, please visit http://www.thepattersonfoundation.org and connect with @ThePattersonFdn on Twitter.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s mission is to transform disaster giving by providing timely and thoughtful strategies to increase donors’ impact during domestic and international disasters. For more, please visit: disasterphilanthropy.org and connect with @funds4disaster on Twitter.

###