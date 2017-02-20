Vitro announced today that its “Break Things Better” campaign in partnership with UC San Diego has been awarded four Gold Awards by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, the international association of educational institutions. The campaign bested work from institutions across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Guam, and The Marianas in the categories of marketing, websites, branding programs and PSAs.

“We are thrilled that this work has resulted in such fantastic results and attention for UC San Diego,” said Tom Sullivan (http://www.vitroagency.com) Vitro agency CEO. “It has been an honor to celebrate the school’s spirit of innovation and disruption, and extremely rewarding to build on UC San Diego’s history of passion and creative problem-solving.”

The annual CASE Awards of Excellence program showcases best practices in alumni relations, fundraising, public relations, advancement services, special events, and communications. They are judged by peer professionals at schools, colleges and universities as well as by professionals from outside education.

Vitro is not just another ad agency. Featured In Ad Age's Top Ten list two of the last three years, Vitro has been helping brands drive their business forward for 24 years for iconic brands like ASICS, Wild Turkey, Adidas, Petco, Lexus & Disney. Our success lies in the success of our clients. Above all else, we're business partners, seeking out creative solutions to real world business and brand problems, delivering results that matter. Combine that with our philosophy of Never Settling and you can see why VITRO stands out as a next generation creative agency.