Urban Betty Named to The Salon Today 200 by Salon Today Magazine

Chelle Neff, Owner of Urban Betty “Our editors recognize that strong business leadership requires the mastery of a number of different best business practices,” said Stacey Soble, editor-in-chief of SALON TODAY. “The salons named to the SALON TODAY 200 for 2017 not only proved they excel

The magazine’s 20th annual SALON TODAY 200 issue profiled the selected salons in its January 2017 edition. The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by SALON TODAY readers, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.

The magazine honored applicants in 11 different best practice categories, including, Compensation & Benefits, Customer Service, Employee Education, Inventory Management, Philanthropy, Planned Profitability, Retail & Merchandising, Retention & Referral Programs, Salon Culture, Technology and Growth. Urban Betty was honored in the following: Growth, Retention & Referral, Salon Culture, Inventory Management and Technology.

For a salon to be named to the SALON TODAY 200, it had to meet the following criteria: 1) The salon or spa opened on or before January 1, 2014. 2) The salon is a provider of professional salon services including one, or more, of the following: hair care, nail care, skin care, body care or spa treatments; 3) The salon or spa generated annual service and product sales revenues of at least $250,000 per year since 2014) The owner provided statistical information about his or her business and completed at least one of the Best Practice category essay sections. The applicant submitted documentation to verify financials if he or she competed in the growth or planned profitability categories.

In the commemorative January/February 2017 issue, SALON TODAY profiled 200 individual salons, although these salons could be honored in more than one category. The 2017 SALON TODAY 200 honored 101 salons in Growth; 25 salons in Compensation & Benefits; 42 salons in Customer Service; 42 salons in Employee Education; 36 salons in Inventory Management; 46 salons in Philanthropy; 18 salons in Planned Profitability; 32 salons Retail & Merchandising; 31 salons in Retention & Referral Programs; 50 salons in Salon Culture; and 35 salons in Technology.

Salon Today is a division of Modern Salon Media, which is owned by Bobit Business Media in Torrance, California.