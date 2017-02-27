Overcoming The Fear Factor in Dentistry

Kelly Jorn Cook, DDS Chandler Dentist Kelly Jorn Cook helps dental patients with sedation dentistry in a Rock n Roll dental practice. Past News Releases RSS

Fear and anxiety are two common issues when treating patients. The mouth is a very personal area to work on and many people have had bad dental experiences in the past. These are leading factors why many people do not go to the dentist or receive necessary treatment to improve their dental health.

Kelly Jorn Cook DDS deals with anxiety and fear on several levels. Using the newest procedures in sedation dentistry along with a unique anti-anxiety environment full of dental distractions, patients who preciously could not undergo stressful procedures are getting the dental treatment they need. The Kelly Jorn Cook DDS dental office is unlike any other in the Phoenix East Valley. The environment looks like recording studio with Rock 'n Roll memorabilia of LP albums, collectible signed guitars, record jackets and band poster art covering the walls. The office is fun, interesting, hip and 180 degrees from dull, and is referred to as an "adult pediatric office".

Delivering a patient’s ideal dental experience starts by addressing concerns and fears, and then discussing the best approach to providing the dental work needed. Acknowledging the patient's fear and discussing the approach is psychologically comforting. People are not alone and should not feel shame about having dental anxiety and fear. Needles and drills can be frightening; their sight and sounds only magnify the problem. Many patients with dental phobia wear head phones and sunglasses while receiving treatment.

Oral sedation dentistry is a means to provide a more relaxed and anxiety-free dental treatment experience. Oral sedation dentistry is now the most common technique used to control a patient's fears. Best of all, the medications create such a comfortable experience that most patients do not remember the visit. It is as if they slept through the treatment. However, oral sedation does maintain a level of consciousness in the patient for safety and cooperation. Sedation also requires a patient to arrange for transportation to and from their dental appointment.

For more information, visit or call.

Kelly Jorn Cook, DDS

3800 W. Ray Rd, STE 19

Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: 480-899-4477

Website: http://www.KellyJornCook.com

Maps: Chandler Dentist, Kelly Jorn Cook, DDS