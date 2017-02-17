2017 Remix Awards - logo We're so grateful to‎ have the world's biggest artists stopping by to present the well-deserved awards to the music industry's most talented remixers of the year. It's a really exciting vibe and we're looking forward to this year's event!

The second annual Remix Awards are being held at the W South Beach March 23 and 24, 2017, during Miami Music Week (MMW) in Miami, Florida. The Remix Awards recognize and celebrate leading talent in the fields of pop music production, spotlighting remix producers from North America and around the world. This is the only awards show of its kind.

The Remix Awards are determined by a combination of two elements: 1) the amount of North American radio airplay; and 2) best quality audio production in each category.

The nominees for the 2017 Remix Awards are as follows:

REMIX OF THE YEAR - RADIO AIRPLAY

Mike Posner, "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" (Seeb)

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself" (Kue)

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling" (Fenix)

Kiiara, "Gold" (Achtabahn)

Alessia Cara, "Here" (Cosmic Dawn)

REMIX OF THE YEAR - PRODUCTION

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out" (Dave Winnel)

Alessia Cara, "Here" (Kue)

DNCE, "Cake By The Ocean" (Kue)

Justin Bieber, "Sorry" (Wide Awake)

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

REMIX PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SeeB

Danny Dove

Country Club Martini Crew

The Scene Kings (*Winner 2016 "Best Bootleg")

Kue

LODATO

BEST BOOTLEG

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling" (Fenix)

Gnash, "I Hate U, I Love U" (PBH & Jack Shizzle)

Jon Bellion, "All Time Low" (Cash Cash)

Lukas Graham, "7 Years" (Night Moves)

BEST EXTENDED EDIT

The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down"

Zhu, Skrillex & They, "Working For It"

Skrillex & Rick Ross, "Purple Lamborghini"

Major Lazor ft Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water"

Calvin Harris, "How Deep Is Your Love"

BEST REMIX IN RAP

Desiigner, "Panda" (Afrojack)

Big Baby D.R.A.M. ft Lil Yachty, "Broccoli" (Herobust)

Kanye West, "Fade" (Freejak)

Travis Scott, "Antidote" (Lookas)

Kent Jones, "Don't Mind" (DJ Noiz)

BEST TRAP REMIX

Travis Scott, "Antidote" (Lookas)

Desiigner, "Panda" (Afrojack)

Zara Larsson & MNEK, "Never Forget You" (Pyrodox)

Anne-Marie, "Alarm" (Marshmello)

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride" (Jaydon Lewis)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, "Closer" (T-Mass)

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

BEST USE OF VOCAL

Kiiara, "Gold" (Achtabahn)

Mike Posner, "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" (Jason Risk)

Lukas Graham, "7 Years" (Night Moves)

Anne-Marie, "Alarm" (Marshmello)

G-Eazy ft Bebe Rexha, "Me, Myself & I" (Oliver Heldens)

Justin Bieber, "Sorry" (Wide Awake)

Rihanna, "Love On The Brain" (Don Diablo)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For" (Dillon Francis)

BEST BANGER

DNCE, "Cake By The Ocean" (Kue)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For" (R3hab & Henry Fong)

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride" (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Desiigner, "Panda" (Afrojack)

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water" (Dark Intensity)

The Chainsmokers ft Daya, "Don't Let Me Down" (Zomboy)

Sia ft Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills" (John J-C Carr)

BEST RISE/DROP

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out" (Dave Winnel)

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride" (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water" (Dark Intensity)

The Chainsmokers ft Daya, "Don't Let Me Down" (Zomboy)

Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles" (MAKJ)

Sia ft Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills" (John J-C Carr)

Ariana Grande, "Into You" (Steven Redant)

Daya, "Hideaway" (Randy Taylor-Weber, Lenny Ruckus & DJ Fierce)

BEST DOWN TEMPO TURNED UP

Ariana Grande ft Nicki Minaj, "Side To Side" (High-Rizers)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, "Closer" (Kahikko & Jespr)

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride" (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

X Ambassadors, "Unsteady" (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Rihanna, "Love On The Brain" (Don Diablo)

Jon Bellion, "All Time Low" (Cash Cash)

BEST REMIX COLLABORATION

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water" (The Scene Kings, DJ Scene & Diggz)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, "Closer" (Danny Dove & Nathan C)

DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You" (Danny Dove & Offset)

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride" (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Drake ft Whisked & Kyla, "One Dance" (White & Da Pierre)

BEST MIXSHOW DJ

Bodega Brad - RT30 (New York) (*Winner 2016)

Riddler - CBS

Jay Dabhi - AMP (New York)

Marc Stout - B96 (Chicago)

Jay Mac - MRL

DJ Drew - Kiis FM (Los Angeles)

DJ Tyco - RT30 (Canada)

Mr. Mig & Gino Caporale - RT30 (Philadelphia)

Tony Gia - RT30 (New Jersey)

About the Remix Top30 Countdown

Sean "Hollywood" Hamilton is currently one of the most listened-to radio personalities in the U.S., heard on 120 radio stations across the U.S. and world, including on iHeartRadio. Hamilton's nationally syndicated radio show, The Remix Top30 Countdown (RT30), is currently North America's most listened-to mixshow. The show is a dance-based EDM (electronic dance music) program co-hosted by some of the biggest music celebrities in the industry. The RT30 is heard weekly and distributed by Premiere Radio, an iHeartMedia corporation.

About Digital Music Pool

Digital Music Pool (DMP) is quickly becoming the industry standard and the #1 provider of digital music downloads within the professional DJ community. DMP each week prides itself on providing the newest and highest-quality releases the music industry has to offer to its extensive user community. The Remix Top30 Countdown along with DMP now believe it's time to recognize and award the remix producers who have contributed so much to the expansion of artists' Top40 productions.

About Miami Music Week (MMW)

The 2017 Remix Awards will take place during Miami Music Week, a week-long pivotal gathering of music industry professionals now in its 32nd consecutive year. During MMW and Winter Music Conference (WMC), music enthusiasts, artists, DJs and industry delegates from over 70 countries converge on Miami Beach for a concentrated schedule of more than 400 events, parties, seminars, workshops and more. Established in 1985, WMC is the largest EDM gathering of its kind generating over 1 billion unique viewer media impressions each year.

About the W South Beach

The W South Beach, just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, is a cutting-edge oasis in the cosmopolitan heart of one of America's most exciting beach resort towns. The iconic architectural design and natural beauty of the W South Beach set the stage for another unforgettable Remix Awards experience. The Remix Awards will take place in an open-air setting within the W South Beach's grand courtyard, an enclosed VIP area that includes a presentation stage, and it features an open-bar, hors d'oeuvres and high-top tables. Past performers and guests at the Remix Awards include: The Chainsmokers, Steve Angelo, Zedd, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Steve Aoki and others.

For more information, contact EMILY TAN Media Relations (U.S./North America), +1(917) 318-3758, EmilyEmilyTan(at)aol(dot)com. Visit https://www.remixtop30countdown.com/. Follow EMILY TAN Media Relations on Twitter @EmilyEmilyTan, and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/pub/emily-tan/4/342/70b.