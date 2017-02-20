Inmate communications leader Telmate announced it surpasses 150,000,000 minutes of use of its industry-leading wireless inmate and detainee tablets. This new data shows that inmates, detainees and facilities get tremendous benefit from the services on our tablets, and in time we see a day when the tablet is the only communications and content device needed for a complete solution.

Inmate communications leader Telmate announced today a major milestone as it surpassed 150,000,000 minutes of use of its industry-leading wireless inmate and detainee tablets since the product’s launch in 2013.

“We have always known tablets would be the next big innovation in corrections,” said Telmate President, Kevin O’Neil, “but these numbers are surprising even to us. This new data shows that inmates, detainees and facilities get tremendous benefit from the services on our tablets, and in time we see a day when the tablet is the only communications and content device needed for a complete solution.”

Key Telmate Tablet numbers:



150,000,000 total inmate tablet minutes since 2013

8,600,000 messages sent and read in 2016 (69% increase from 2015)

2,700,000 digital inmate and detainee requests and grievances have been processed

About Telmate Tablets:

Telmate Tablets (http://www.telmate.com/tablet) are a central part of Telmate’s inmate communications platform providing communications, education, commissary, entertainment, and law library solution to jails, prisons and ICE facilities nationwide. Tablets help inmates and detainees stay connected with their friends and family through video visits, messaging and photo sharing, while also providing access to education, movies, music, games, websites and more. They are a secure, custom hardware and software solution installed and supported at no cost to the facility or taxpayer. Telmate Tablets help correctional facilities gain operational efficiencies by going paperless with digital requests, grievances and commissary ordering. Telmate uses a unique universal access distribution model that means every inmate and detainee has access to a tablet, facilities do not have to deal with inmate property issues, and the device can help alleviate general administrative burdens associated with paper-based forms.

About Telmate:

Telmate is a leading provider of secure corrections and community corrections solutions including phone, tablet, visitation, messaging, education and entertainment content, corrections applications, investigator tools and GPS monitoring. Telmate’s cutting-edge platforms are deployed in over 300 correctional facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Telmate is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an employee presence nationwide. To find out more about Telmate, visit http://www.telmate.com.