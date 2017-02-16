Our blogs allow patients to conduct research at their own pace and find the information that is relevant to the medical procedure of interest to them. - Parsa Mohebi, MD

The field of hair restoration includes a variety of treatments and techniques that can be confusing to the average patient. Parsa Mohebi, founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, is trained in performing these treatments and techniques on patients. In order to better educate the public about the field of hair restoration, he recently expanded the information content on the blog section of his website.

According to Dr. Mohebi, “Expanding the content on the blog is vital to increasing the general understanding of how hair restoration is performed as well as creating educated patients who can make an informed decision. Some patients might already know about the various types of hair loss while others might be brand new to the topic. Our blogs allow patients to conduct research at their own pace and find the information that is relevant to the medical procedure of interest to them.”

The blog section consists of different topics including hair loss types and treatments, hair transplant guides and techniques and tips. Dr. Mohebi stated, “These are the topics that are most often asked about by our patients. By breaking them up into different parts of our blog, patients are able to more easily find the information they are looking for when it comes to hair transplants. The sections are designed to address the most frequently asked questions about these hair restoration topics.”

The final section of the blog is devoted to the subject of celebrity hair loss. “Our celebrity hair loss section doesn’t focus on stars known for their hair loss. We show what celebrities who are famous for their hairstyles would look like without their trademark hair. It is a fun way to show our patients that anyone can suffer from hair loss and they should not base their hair restoration decision on Hollywood celebrities.

According to Dr. Mohebi, the expansion of the blog section will continue throughout 2017. He plans to add blog articles on a weekly basis to keep both current and future patients informed of the latest news and medical techniques related to hair transplants.

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.