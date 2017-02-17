Being included among the 2017 Best of Staffing Client award winners is a great honor and confirms that we are living up to our core values,

TransTech IT Staffing, a leading IT staffing firm known for exceptional technical talent in the Chicagoland area, announced today that they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award for their proficiency in providing superior service to their clients. This is the fourth consecutive year TransTech earned the prestigious Client award, demonstrating their rank among the best staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client award recognizes industry leaders who provide exemplary service and winners are those who received a high percentage of client satisfaction scores with ratings of 9 or 10 out of 10. Of TransTech IT Staffing’s clients, 58.8% gave their staffing firm satisfaction ratings of 9 or higher, earning them the elite Client Award status.

On average, clients of Best of Staffing award winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the full extent of services they receive compared to businesses that work with agencies who have never received the Client award.

“Being included among the 2017 Best of Staffing Client award winners is a great honor and confirms that we are living up to our core values,” says Mary Davenport, President and CEO of TransTech IT Staffing. “Our TransTech team emphasizes a high touch approach that ensures our clients not only get a perfect technical and cultural fit, but that this partnership elicits the best possible outcomes.”

“Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America,” said Inavero’s CEO Eric Gregg. “The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I’m proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com.”

For more information on TransTech IT staffing, one of this year’s Best of Staffing Client award winners, visit the website and their awards page for a full list of the awards TransTech IT staffing has won.

About TransTech IT Staffing

TransTech IT Staffing is a high-touch IT staffing firm that has provided exceptional contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire recruiting services since opening their doors in Itasca, IL in 1990. TransTech is WBE certified and serves national clientele of Fortune 500 companies as a Tier One vendor, delivering premium talent for vital projects. TransTech has been awarded Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent and Client Award and Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work numerous times, reaffirming their proficiency among their peers and other business leaders. For more information, visit http://www.transtechit.com.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.