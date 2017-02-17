With itslearning we have both a solution and a partnership. And what’s really great is that in the not too distant future they will be using it as a classroom teacher after first using itslearning as a student.”

itslearning (itslearning.com), developer of the award-winning personalized learning management platform of the same name, today announced it will partner with the Griffin, Ga., Regional Educational Services Agency (RESA) to deliver courses to those professionals enrolled in the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and Pedagogy (GATAPP).

The GaTAPP is a classroom-based teacher preparation option for individuals who have the basic qualification to teach early childhood, middle-grades, secondary or P-12 education but have not completed a teacher preparation program. While it’s not intended to replace regular college teacher education programs, it is instead an alternative option for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher but did not complete teacher education requirements as part of their degree program.

“The mission of the Griffin RESA is to provide educational leadership and support its member school districts through a flexible delivery of diverse services including everything from school improvement planning to professional learning services,” said itslearning CEO, Arne Bergby. “This partnership that will support the Griffin RESA TAPP speaks to the importance of having a learning management system that is not only robust but flexible enough to work for all students – whether young or adult learners.”

itslearning is the only cloud-based, comprehensive learning platform designed by educators specifically for the way today’s students learn and interact. As a leading, single end-to-end teaching and learning platform, more than 7 million teachers, students, and parents worldwide trust itslearning to provide a secure, streamlined, and user-friendly learning environment. By consolidating siloed systems and content resources, itslearning ensures technology becomes an essential educational asset.

“In searching for a learning management system to support the Griffin Teacher Alternative Preparation Program (TAPP), we needed a platform that checked these specific boxes: built-in course creation/authoring tools, custom reporting, detailed tracking, and an easy training interface, to name just a few important features,” said TAPP coordinator, Michelle Pitts. “We got all of that and so much more with itslearning. We have both a solution and a partnership. And what’s really great is that in the not too distant future they will be using it as a classroom teacher after first using itslearning as a student.”

About itslearning

With over 7 million users, itslearning is one of the world’s largest providers of learning platforms for the education market. Our learning management system starts with the student and connects people to ideas, passions, and each other. Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://itslearning.com.

