Caroline J. Heller, chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Global Pro Bono Program, has been named one of New York Business Journal’s 2017 Women of Influence.

The New York Business Journal’s Women of Influence “honors women business leaders who innovate, succeed and pay it forward. The honorees include business women from any industry in the New York Metropolitan Area who stand out both for their achievements in the marketplace as well as their commitment to community and mentoring.” Heller, along with 30 other women, will formally be honored at the Women of Influence Award Ceremony at the end of March in New York City.

Heller, a litigation shareholder in the firm’s New York office, was named Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s pro bono program in 2015, but has been deeply involved in pro bono work throughout her legal career. Since she joined Greenberg Traurig as an associate in 2004, she has dedicated more than 3,000 hours to the pro bono representation of, among others, parents of children with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and unaccompanied children in immigration proceedings, as well as supervising the firm’s associates on their pro bono cases. Additionally, she is a Board Member of Advocates for Children of New York, a nonprofit dedicated exclusively to protecting every child’s right to an education, focusing on students from low-income backgrounds who are struggling in school or experiencing school discrimination of any kind.

Heller focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and business disputes on a nationwide basis in the fields of professional liability, partnership disputes, securities litigation, and entertainment disputes. She has litigation experience in federal and state courts and arbitration experience before the American Arbitration Association.

Heller is consistently recognized for her legal accomplishments. In 2015 she was a finalist for the Chambers USA "Women in Law Awards," Leadership in the Community: Lawyer of the Year Award, and in 2014 was the recipient of New York Law Journal’s "Lawyers Who Lead By Example Pro Bono Award," among others.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Women’s Initiative

Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers’ success, which includes a firmwide women’s affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, taking charge of your health, and giving back to the community.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Pro Bono Program

Greenberg Traurig lawyers across the firm’s offices provide pro bono legal services to the indigent and working poor, as well as to numerous civic and charitable organizations dedicated to assisting them. The firm focuses its resources on specialized and interrelated issues including civil rights and affirmative action, anti-human trafficking, family law matters, criminal appeals, immigration and political asylum, housing and homelessness.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.