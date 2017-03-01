RevPi Core is the Heart of the Revolution Past News Releases RSS

Phytools announces the latest addition to its expansive product portfolio - a revolutionary modular industrial PC called Revolution Pi. The core of the Revolution Pi system is the base module, the RevPi Core. It is based on the established Raspberry Pi’s Compute Module and is EN61131-2 compliant.

The modular RevPi core can be seamlessly expanded with numerous digital and analog* I/O components as well as modular fieldbus gateways enabling connectivity to industrial networks. Both the software and hardware are Open Source, offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability. What’s more, RevPi Core and its modules are installed in a DIN rail housing, and come with USB, Ethernet and HDMI connections.

By leveraging the established Raspberry Pi ecosystem, KUNBUS GmbH, the manufacturer, builds upon Raspberry Pi, and thus creates a modular industrial control unit. Revolution Pi comes with the popular and widely-used Raspbian operating system and includes the drivers for all expansion modules preinstalled. Because it’s based on Raspberry Pi, engineers can be confident that any software or application running on Rasberry Pi will also run on Revolution Pi. Complete root access guarantees worry-free programming and deployment of customized applications.

One of the most important features of the RevPi Core is its power supply system. The most advanced and efficient DC-DC converters are used to generate the required operating voltages of 24 V. Not only does the RevPi Core run within the standardized voltage range, but it also runs at just 10.7 V. This means it is capable of being fully charged via solar and car batteries as well.

Finally, the RevPi modular system is very rugged. In a certified simulation involving massive disruptions such as lightning strikes, the RevPi Core was completely unimpaired. Moreover, both the USB and Ethernet connections have a suppressor circuit. This further protects the RevPi Core from irradiation and static discharges (ESDs).

It is time to break through the barriers within the industry with the Open Source concept. With Revolution Pi, there are no secrets. The source code and circuit diagrams of the RevPi devices are completely disclosed. With a transparent and collaborative approach, including user forums and blogs, the Revolution Pi community can rise to meet the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution.

*Analog components will be available in Q2 2017