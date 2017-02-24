Denver Regional Council of Governments elects 2017-2018 Officers

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) has elected its officers, who serve a one-year term effective immediately. Elected Feb. 15 to lead the board of directors are:



Chair – Bob Roth, council member, City of Aurora

Vice Chair – Herb Atchison, mayor, City of Westminster

Secretary – Bob Fifer, mayor pro tem, City of Arvada

Treasurer – John Diak, council member, Town of Parker

Boulder County commissioner Elise Jones will serve as immediate past chair.

“I want to thank our outgoing chair, Elise Jones, for providing excellent leadership this past year,” said Bob Roth, board chair. “It’s an honor to follow in her footsteps in guiding this esteemed organization. Regionalism is alive and well in the metro area and with the support of DRCOG staff, the executive officers and the entire board, I’m looking forward to the continuing and important work of enhancing and protecting our quality of life.”

For more information on DRCOG or its board of directors, visit drcog.org or call 303-455-1000.

# # #

The Denver Regional Council of Governments is a planning organization where local governments collaborate to establish guidelines, set policy and allocate funding in the areas of transportation and personal mobility; growth and development; and aging and disability resources.