2017 Online Broker Review Published by StockBrokers.com

StockBrokers.com has published its highly anticipated 2017 Online Broker Review. In addition to reviewing 16 different U.S.-based equity brokers, StockBrokers.com also reviewed eight robo-advisors.

Blain Reinkensmeyer, Co-Founder and Head of Research, highlighted the addition of robo-advisor reviews, “New this year are individual reviews and rankings for eight different robo-advisors. Scored as a separate segment of the Annual Review, we dove head-first into the space. Instead of relying on website information and marketing materials as most editorials do, we opened and funded an account with each robo-advisor to acquire a true client experience.”

With six months of extensive research and testing completed, investors can now read over 40,000 words of commentary, including reviews and ratings, to find the best online broker or robo-advisor for their needs.

All U.S. equity broker participants were assessed on 308 different variables across 10 core areas: Commissions & Fees, Customer Service, Platforms & Tools, Research, Ease of Use, Offering of Investments, Education, Mobile Trading, Order Execution, and Banking. Robo-advisors were assessed according to four primary categories: Investment Approach, Cost, Tools, and Customer Service. More than 5,000 data points were collected.

We presented “Best in Class” awards to equity brokers across all ten core areas as well as additional categories such as Options Trading, Active Trading, New Investors, and Overall. A “Best in Class” designation means finishing in the top five brokers for that category. Robo-advisors were awarded “Best in Class” awards for four different categories: Investment Approach, Cost, Tools, Customer Service, and Overall. A “Best in Class” designation means finishing in the top three robo-advisors for that category. Individual Industry awards were also distributed for both equity brokers and robo-advisors.

The full review, including overall rankings, can be found at:

http://www.stockbrokers.com/annual-broker-review

About StockBrokers.com

StockBrokers.com, an industry-leading source for online brokers, is wholly owned by Reink Media Group, a Michigan-based company founded in 2009 that owns and operates multiple finance-based websites. The organization strives to provide pertinent resources, tools, and education for successful self-directed investing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.reinkmedia.com.