The Regional Board of Directors of Strong Women, Strong Girls Pittsburgh (SWSG) today announced the resignation of Executive Director Sabrina Saunders Mosby, who is leaving on March 24 after three years with SWSG to assume the role of president and CEO of Pittsburgh’s Coro Center for Civic Leadership. According to SWSG Regional Board Chair Beth Marcello, SWSG expects to hire an interim executive while it conducts a search for a new director.

“Sabrina has overseen a tremendous amount of growth at SWSG and we are grateful for her leadership,” Marcello stated.

During Saunders’ tenure, SWSG:



Grew from 26 to 43 partner sites and from serving 425 to 640 girls annually.

Added Robert Morris University to its existing five university chapters, including University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Carlow University, Point Park University and Duquesne University.

Increased its volunteer base from 140 to 200 college mentors.

Doubled its Strong Leaders program to include more than100 professional mentors.

Significantly increased corporate and individual contributions.

“Our growing number of foundation and corporate partners reflect Sabrina’s achievements as well as a universal movement toward gender equity,” Marcello added. “The mission of Strong Women, Strong Girls to uplift and empower girls in their formative years especially resonates in this environment.”

In addition to mentoring grade school girls, SWSG Pittsburgh has become a training ground for young, diverse talent, developing a staff that includes university interns and a pipeline of recruits from Coro through the Public Allies program. An innovative four-credit, service-learning course at Carlow University called Girls in American Society was also developed under Saunders’ tenure.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together with our mentors, volunteers, schools, communities, and university partners throughout the greater Pittsburgh region,” said Saunders. “And while I’m excited to take on this new challenge with Coro, I am confident that SWSG is positioned to continue making a great impact on girls in this region and beyond.”

“Sabrina laid a strong foundation that will help us transition to a new leader,” remarked SWSG Executive Board Chair Louise Herrle. “We look forward to the future and to more opportunities to help young girls realize their inner strengths to dream and do whatever their hearts desire.”

# # #

About Strong Women, Strong Girls

Strong Women, Strong Girls (SWSG) Pittsburgh is a nationally recognized mentoring program empowering elementary school girls to develop the social-emotional and leadership skills necessary to cultivate high ambitions and achieve lifelong success. Founded in 2004, the mission of SWSG is to empower girls to imagine a broader future though a curriculum grounded on female role models delivered by college women mentors, who are themselves mentored by professional women. To achieve this mission, SWSG implements an innovative program model that utilizes the study of contemporary and historic female role models, skill-building activities, and relationships with college women who volunteer as mentors to support the girls. SWSG serves close to 700 girls in greater Pittsburgh, and engages 200 college-aged women as mentors annually. Learn more at http://www.swsg.org. Find SWSG on Twitter (@SWSG_Tweets), Facebook (Strong Women, Strong Girls), and Instagram (@strongwomenstronggirls).