Cuebiq, a next generation location intelligence company that helps businesses glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends, and Jumpshot, a marketing analytics firm that analyzes browsing, online shopping and purchase behaviors, have released their joint study examining the impact of Super Bowl LI ads on consumers’ online traffic and in-store visits. By comparing consumers’ online and offline behaviors during the weeks before and after this year’s Super Bowl, the study found uplifts in online activity and in-store visits among the auto, quick service restaurants (QSR) and telco brands that advertised during the Super Bowl.

Bringing together Cuebiq’s anonymous enriched data from more than 50 million users on 160 partner apps and Jumpshot’s clickstream data of its 100 million global consumer panel, the study analyzed consumers’ in-store visits and online activity between Jan. 30, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2017, for several leading brands that advertised during Super Bowl Ll. The companies analyzed in the study include auto brands Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz, quick-service restaurant brands McDonald’s, Wendy’s and KFC, and telco brands Sprint and T-Mobile.

From the offline analysis, Cuebiq found that in-store traffic from consumers increased the week after the Super Bowl compared to the week prior. The brands that received the most significant uplift were Audi (7.07 percent), T-Mobile (11.10 percent), Wendy’s (10.47 percent) and Sprint (10.42 percent). When looking at in-store visits in Los Angeles and New York City, the uplift did not match the nationwide trend. New York City saw an overall decrease for in-store visits compared to Los Angeles, mostly likely because of a snowstorm in New York City on Feb. 9, which could have impacted consumers' plans to visit stores over the weekend.

While Audi saw the highest nationwide uplift, Mercedes had the lowest at 1.2 percent

While most of the store traffic for auto brands suffered from the bad weather in New York City the week after the Super Bowl, store traffic in Los Angeles was also down for Mercedes, Buick and Ford

1 in 10 Americans ate at a McDonald's the week after the big game, a 9.6 percent increase from the week prior

“The Super Bowl is the one of the biggest events of the year for advertisers and the one that requires millions of dollars of investment,” said Antonio Tomarchio, founder and CEO of Cuebiq. "Analyzing the impact of the ads on foot traffic to stores is one of the ways marketers can determine ROI of this costly investment. For example, despite the weather in New York, Audi saw a 9 percent uplift. This was not as high as Los Angeles but still higher than the nationwide uplift, which shows that the Audi Super Bowl ad #driveprogress received significant positive feedback.”

From Jumpshot's online analysis, Alfa Romeo, a major sponsor of the Super Bowl, saw the biggest increase in online interest. Jumpshot analyzed traffic to each automaker's website and "Find a Dealership" pages, as well as Google searches and "Contact a Dealer" forms filled out on Cars.com to gauge overall interest.

"Alfa Romeo used the Super Bowl LI as its U.S. launch pad, which definitely paid off," said Randy Antin, vice president of marketing at Jumpshot. "The Italian brand has a relatively small market share in the States compared to the other auto brands studied and its Super Bowl presence led to drastic spikes in online activity. Not only did the brand's site traffic spike 866 percent, but clicks to where consumers could find a dealership increased by nearly 600 percent. In contrast, traffic to dealership pages only increased by 33 percent on average.”

After Alfa Romeo, the auto brands with the biggest increase in site traffic were Kia (44 percent) and Lexus (43 percent).

While Audi saw a 35 percent increase in Google searches following its Super Bowl ads, traffic to the company's "Find a Dealership" page decreased by 35 percent.

Buick and Ford were the only two brands to see a decrease in overall site traffic with 16 and 9 percent drops respectively.

For more information, please download the study here.

About Cuebiq

Cuebiq is a next generation location intelligence company that allows businesses to glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends. Using its data intelligence platform, Cuebiq provides geo-behavioral insights and offline location analytics, geo-behavioral audiences for cross-platform ad targeting, and offline attribution analysis. Cuebiq is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Cuebiq is headquartered in New York with offices in Italy and China.

About Jumpshot

Jumpshot is a marketing analytics company that analyzes the clickstream data of its 100-million global customer panel to reveal today’s buying mind with a scope of understanding never before attainable. From the key sources of traffic to a site, to browsing and buying behavior and even where customers go once they've left a site, Jumpshot reveals the entire customer journey. For more information, please visit http://www.jumpshot.com.